148 Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL with balcony
Goldenrod, Florida, sits alongside the State Road 426 (SR 426), which is a major road in Orange and Seminole counties, entirely north of Orlando. Also known as Aloma Avenue, SR 426 is a major throughway that goes east-west through Florida.
Located just northeast of Orlando, Florida, is a place called Goldenrod. It's a lovely little suburban city with nice neighborhoods, beautiful lakes, and lots of convenient amenities. Sure, Goldenrod is small. But what draws people to this suburban enclave is that it's a great place to rest your head at night after spending your days playing or working in the big city nearby. Home to about 13,000 people, Goldenrod is a popular place in central Florida for convenient, easy, comfortable small town living. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Goldenrod renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.