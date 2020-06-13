148 Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Goldenrod
29 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
7580 Aloma Pines Ct.
7580 Aloma Pines Court, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1872 sqft
7580 Aloma Pines Ct. Available 06/15/20 Recently Constructed 3BR/2.5BA Town Home in Aloma Trails Community in Winter Park! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Aloma Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
2317 Conifer Avenue
2317 Conifer Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1726 sqft
4/2 in Desirable Winter Park location! For Sale or Rent!!! - HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious formal living area, leads back to the charming dining area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-1 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
696 sqft
Crescent Central Station is the stop where everything starts – a new transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.
Results within 1 mile of Goldenrod
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
44 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 02:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5842 Marble Court
5842 Marble Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Winter Park 2/2 - Check out this amazing find at Aloma & Hall Rd! This really is a must-see property! Cross Seminole is trail just outside your door, easy access to the 417, 408 and the University of Central Florida.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42
2924 Antique Oaks Cir, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 sqft
Everyone love Winterpark. Two Bedroom with washer dryer. - This gorgeous condo in Beautiful Winterpark Florida is a large Two bedroom two bath condo.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2521 Caper Lane 203
2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
585 sqft
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7903 PLEASANT PINE CIRCLE
7903 Pleasant Pine Circle, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2319 sqft
Energy efficient WINTER PARK 4br/3ba + BONUS ROOM, built in 2014! Located in the GATED COMMUNITY of Enclave at Aloma, this gem still has the feeling of a new home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2303 SUN VALLEY CIRCLE
2303 Sun Valley Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1173 sqft
Really nice one story, 2bed/2bath condo in Winter Park. The complex has a community swimming pool, clubhouse, and 2 tennis courts.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1199 SAWMILL COURT
1199 Sawmill Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1536 sqft
Live in this Winter Park home on Cul-de-sac includes 3 bed, 2 bath, kitchen appliances, W/D hookups, carpet & ceramic flooring, screened-in porch, large back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Goldenrod
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
21 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Goldenrod
26 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
City Guide for Goldenrod, FL

Goldenrod, Florida, sits alongside the State Road 426 (SR 426), which is a major road in Orange and Seminole counties, entirely north of Orlando. Also known as Aloma Avenue, SR 426 is a major throughway that goes east-west through Florida.

Located just northeast of Orlando, Florida, is a place called Goldenrod. It's a lovely little suburban city with nice neighborhoods, beautiful lakes, and lots of convenient amenities. Sure, Goldenrod is small. But what draws people to this suburban enclave is that it's a great place to rest your head at night after spending your days playing or working in the big city nearby. Home to about 13,000 people, Goldenrod is a popular place in central Florida for convenient, easy, comfortable small town living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Goldenrod, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Goldenrod renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

