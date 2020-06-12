/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fuller Heights, FL
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6050 Topher Trl
6050 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
945 sqft
Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6130 Topher Trl
6130 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
662 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath condo in Fairwoods with golf course views. Ceramic tile throughout, fully furnished. Refrigerator, range, range hood, dishwasher and microwave oven. Stackable full size clothes washer and dryer in interior laundry closet.
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6110 Topher Trl
6110 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
945 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods Condos within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40
5225 Imperial Lakes Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,400 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6002 Topher Trl
6002 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Jan to April Seasonal rate $2000/month; call for off-season rates. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in Fairwoods Condos within Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Verified
$
12 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified
22 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified
$
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
1 Unit Available
1115 DOSSEYWOOD LANE
1115 Dosseywood Lane, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1222 sqft
This 1/2 duplex has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, plus a spiral staircase to a large 12 x 14 loft bonus room. Includes a 10 x 12 screened-in patio off the living room / dining room.
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE
314 Lake Harris Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
South Lakeland BRAND NEW Two-Story Duplex with Lake View. Completed in 2020 this home has two bedrooms upstairs each with a private bathroom. The open kitchen and family have the latest designer finishes.
Verified
9 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1021 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Verified
25 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified
7 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
922 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Verified
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1243 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified
$
6 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1116 sqft
Welcome to Century Lakehouse, Plant City's premier luxury apartment home community! Century Lakehouse was designed with you in mind. Situated on lake-front property, our community offers the best view.
Verified
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
Verified
Webster Park North
Contact for Availability
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.
1 Unit Available
2327 MARJORIE ROAD
2327 Marjorie Road, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
832 sqft
Welcome Home!!!!! This ADORABLE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home is NEWLY UPDATED, and features stunning hardwood-style flooring, super modern light fixtures, and open-style front and back porch, perfect for relaxing! GORGEOUS full-size bathroom includes
Camphor
1 Unit Available
1410 King Ave.
1410 King Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
1410 King Ave. Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON! 2/1 Central Lakeland! - 2/1 Half duplex with tile floors throughout. Washer/ dryer hookup provided for tenants use.
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12
1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
878 sqft
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178 Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College.
1 Unit Available
994 Hill Colony Cir
994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Resort Style Living Roommate Opportunity - Property Id: 289156 Fully furnished roommate situation. Applicant can now live in a Resort Style Living Community which requires a minimum of 55 years of age.... without being 55.
Parker Street
1 Unit Available
927 N. Iowa C - 23
927 North Iowa Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint,
