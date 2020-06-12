/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fuller Heights, FL
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6050 Topher Trl
6050 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
945 sqft
Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6110 Topher Trl
6110 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
945 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods Condos within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40
5225 Imperial Lakes Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1228 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,400 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6002 Topher Trl
6002 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Jan to April Seasonal rate $2000/month; call for off-season rates. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in Fairwoods Condos within Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Results within 1 mile of Fuller Heights
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Results within 5 miles of Fuller Heights
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Oakbridge
11 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
22 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1115 DOSSEYWOOD LANE
1115 Dosseywood Lane, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1222 sqft
This 1/2 duplex has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, plus a spiral staircase to a large 12 x 14 loft bonus room. Includes a 10 x 12 screened-in patio off the living room / dining room.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE
314 Lake Harris Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
South Lakeland BRAND NEW Two-Story Duplex with Lake View. Completed in 2020 this home has two bedrooms upstairs each with a private bathroom. The open kitchen and family have the latest designer finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Fuller Heights
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1021 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Lakeland
12 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
922 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1243 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1116 sqft
Welcome to Century Lakehouse, Plant City's premier luxury apartment home community! Century Lakehouse was designed with you in mind. Situated on lake-front property, our community offers the best view.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edgewood
11 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated August 16 at 11:22pm
Webster Park North
Contact for Availability
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12
1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
878 sqft
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178 Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College.
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
994 Hill Colony Cir
994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Resort Style Living Roommate Opportunity - Property Id: 289156 Fully furnished roommate situation. Applicant can now live in a Resort Style Living Community which requires a minimum of 55 years of age.... without being 55.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Lakeside Village Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308
1130 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1024 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5) Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Mercer Loop
1215 Mercer Loop, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Country 2 bedroom home - 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home on property. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2836466)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8719 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
8719 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
938 sqft
ULTIMATE COUNTRY LIVING EXPERIENCE!! PEACEFUL, QUIET LOCATION, YET STILL CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT.
1 of 21
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE
2038 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1146 sqft
Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom.
Similar Pages
Fuller Heights 2 BedroomsFuller Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFuller Heights 3 BedroomsFuller Heights Apartments with Balcony
Fuller Heights Apartments with GarageFuller Heights Apartments with ParkingFuller Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMinneola, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL