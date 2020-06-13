Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Florida Ridge, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
38 Pine Arbor Lane
38 Pine Arbor Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Charming, first floor condo in active 55+ community. Updated kitchen. One large bedroom with private bath, plus convenient half bath. Pleasant, enclosed porch with storage room. Tiled floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1855 SW 17th Ave SW
1855 17th Ave SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now!!! Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, impact windows, 2 car garage. The property was built 2 years ago.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
305 N Grove Isle Circle
305 North Grove Isle Circle, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 2/2 1st Floor unit in 55+ Community with a spectacular view of the lake from large enclosed back porch. Condo includes a Car port and small pet is acceptable 20lbs max.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
165 E Forest Trail
165 East Forest Trail, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cool off in the pool with a screen surround setting great for entertaining out doors with BBQ grill. Nice back yard to relax in. Plenty of room in this updated interior 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath ranch style home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft on the lake! Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room and a separate family room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2066 5th Court SE
2066 5th Court Southeast, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1815 sqft
Cable Included. Sleeps 6 pp Max

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
606 Bridgewater Lane
606 Bridgewater Lane Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Try before you buy! Lease-purchase terms available! Beautifully refreshed home w/open great room plan has new paint & carpet, gorgeous tile, luxe new master bath. Island kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, fitness/yoga room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
86 Crooked Tree Lane
86 Crooked Tree Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Avail Now 2/2 1st flr Vista Royale condo. New AC. Private, enclosed porch overlooks pond w/golf course beyond. Short walk from parking; laundry steps away. New kitchen w/granite counters, new appl.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2002 Grey Falcon Circle
2002 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Large home in a gated community. Beautiful views of private pool and lake. Lawn and Pool care included Granite counters in kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1879 Grey Falcon Circle
1879 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
VERY DESIRABLE FALCON TRACE. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2646 12th Square SW
2646 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Lakefront 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent located just steps from the community pool in the gated community of Majestic Oaks. Brand new carpet, paint, appliances and more.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
66 Woodland Drive
66 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON LEASE IN SUMMER & FALL 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Great 1st floor condo in Vista Royale, a 55+ community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
886 Carolina Circle
886 Carolina Circle Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available Off Season starting May. Great pet friendly family home with a downstairs master bedroom. Located in a Gated Golf Community. Also has a granite kitchen, large pool, and lanai area. Great views from 2nd floor balcony. Utilities NOT included.

1 of 23

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
76 Royal Oak Drive
76 Royal Oak Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Vista Royale Condo Association requires 30 day applicant approval. Active 55+ community!! 1st floor furnished condo, updated 2/2 “A” plan, great view of pond and golf fairway. Enjoy 4 heated pools, golf, tennis, clubhouses, activities and more.
Results within 1 mile of Florida Ridge

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1090 Southlakes Way
1090 Southlakes Way SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4bed 3 bath split plan,master suite

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
380 E Waverly Place
380 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR! Turn key rental available May 1st! New king beds, towels, linens, couches, TV's- are all waiting for you. Love to cook? You'll love all the toys in the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Florida Ridge, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Florida Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

