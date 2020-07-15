/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 PM
205 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewood, FL
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5199 S. Magnolia St
5199 Magnolia St, Edgewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
520 sqft
SODO area HGTV Inspired Tiny Home - 2 Bed 1 Bath- Huge Fenced Yard! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring a cool grey tone color scheme
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5197 Magnolia St.
5197 Magnolia Street, Edgewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
520 sqft
SODO Bungalow - Modern Renovation - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Huge Fenced Yard - Join the Tiny House Movement! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
24 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
5 Units Available
Americana
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
14 Units Available
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
$
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Americana
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1072 sqft
Minutes from Highway 17 and 92, in the heart of Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, clubhouse and gym. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
5 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
982 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
5 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5400 Esplanade Park Circle 3204
5400 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - Spacious 2/2 Apartment Home - Property Id: 25877 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
1932 Lake Atriums Cir. # 69
1932 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
864 sqft
2/2 condo at Plaza at Millenium: Apply Now!! www.realtybanc.com - 2 bed/2 bath. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA. Security Deposit amount subject to credit/background screening report. We required an application of $60.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
792 E. MICHIGAN STREET, UNIT #02
792 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1116 sqft
2BDRM 1&1/2 BATH CONDO IN LA COSTA BRAVA - DOWNTOWN/SODO (LAKE PINELOCH) - VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 1 & 1/2 BATH, 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH WASHER/DRYER COMBO IN UNIT AND BALCONY - GREAT COMMUNITY IN DOWNTOWN/SODO AREA WITH 2 POOLS, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5077 Park Central Drive - 1524
5077 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
874 sqft
Resort style amenities include access to 5 resort style pools, three spas/hot tubs,two story fitness center with racquetball courts, indoor basketball courts, movie screening room, two car care centers, waterside boardwalks, scenic side walked
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2203 Yankee Pl
2203 Yankee Place, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
A spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cozy Orlando condo with a view of a pond. There are brand new SS fridge and stove in the unit ( pictures shown) has a 24 hour guard gate with top of the line security. Has a washer and dryer hookup.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4735 B South Texas Ave.
4735 S Texas Ave, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
976 sqft
Condo in Millenium Palms, Orlando - Unfinished and Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo near the Mall of Millennia, restaurants, schools and short drive to I-4, Downtown Orlando and much more.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5112 Park Central Drive #631
5112 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
874 sqft
5112 Park Central Dr #631 Available 08/11/20 3rd Floor 2/2 Condo near Millenia Mall, Orlando - This lovely 3rd floor condo has a very popular and well-designed floorplan.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4735 South Texas Avenue
4735 Texas Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
976 sqft
Unfinished and Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo near the Mall of Millennia, restaurants, schools and short drive to I-4, Downtown Orlando and much more. Gated community with pool, tennis courts, playgrounds.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5231 Via Hacienda Cir. Apt. 219
5231 Via Hacienda Circle, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
934 sqft
Alahambra Court- 2/2 - 2 bed/ 2 bath, 2nd floor apartment. Close to bus line. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA. (RLNE2586194)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
4765 South Texas Avenue Unit D - 1
4765 S Texas Ave, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
976 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4765 South Texas Avenue Unit D - 1 in Orange County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434
2201 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 Available 09/14/20 ORLANDO: 2/2 with Pool View - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 14th! This 874 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5312 Esplanade Park Cir 7113
5312 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - 2/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 92419 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
953 W. Oak Ridge Rd. Apt. D
953 Oak Ridge Road, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
895 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo Orlando 32809 - Second floor 2/2 condo at Weatherly Yacht Club Condominium. Community pool and laundry. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA and Security Pet Deposit Non-Refundable.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4711 S texas ave
4711 Texas Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
976 sqft
2BR 2BA Condo, FRESH PAINT, GROUND FLOOR, GATED - Property Id: 319091 NEWLY PAINTED 2BR 2BA Condo featuring a spacious Living and Dining Area with access to a private screened patio, as well as a Full Kitchen and Washer and Dryer in unit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLPine Castle, FLOak Ridge, FLConway, FLAzalea Park, FLWilliamsburg, FLPine Hills, FL