3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunnellon, FL
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19434 St. George Drive
19434 Saint George Drive, Dunnellon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1071 sqft
DUNNNELLON OAKS - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED-IN DUNNELLON HILLS CLOSE TO THE BALL FIELD. SCREENED IN PATIO, & SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM WITH CLOSET ORGANIZER.
Results within 5 miles of Dunnellon
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1586 W Lavender Ln
1586 West Lavender Lane, Citrus Springs, FL
HUGE 4/2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8412 N. Triana Dr.
8412 North Triana Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
8412 N. Triana Dr. Available 07/15/20 Citrus Springs 4 Bedroom - DO NOT walk property. There is a tenant in place until end of June. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Citrus Springs.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8503 SW 203 Court
8503 Southwest 203rd Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1592 sqft
RAINBOWS END 2 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH - GREAT LOCATION. 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM OR OFFICE. NEW WOOD CABINETS IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. JACK-N-JILL BATH.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2991 W Akron Pl
2991 West Akron Place, Citrus Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Citrus Springs!!! - 3/2/2 House (RLNE5762939)
Results within 10 miles of Dunnellon
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
5 S Jackson St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15375 SW 38th Street
15375 Southwest 38th Street Road, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1713 sqft
15375 SW 38th Street Available 06/30/20 NEWER HOME IN COUNTRY SETTING - Newer Home in a country setting. 3 bedroom 2 baths split bedroom plan with an eat-in kitchen, large pantry, & inside laundry room with utility sink. Enclosed screened in patio.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3033 N Caves Valley Path
3033 North Caves Valley Path, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2506 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Guard Gated Community of Black Diamond. The home is currently listed for sale but the owner will take it off the market for one year.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
719 W Keller Street
719 West Keller Street, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2652 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW !!!! NO PETS NO SMOKING This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home sits in the heart of Citrus County, surrounded by lush landscaping. Very spacious and comfortable has heated pool and hot tub, and spacious covered lanai.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3060 W PLANTATION PINES Court
3060 W Plantation Pines Ct, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2127 sqft
Located in Citrus County's private, gated golf community BLACK DIAMOND RANCH. This 3/2/2 plus family room is at the end of a cut-de-sac and loos at the practice rang from the back & # 1 green 0f The Highlands course from the screened lanai.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6754 N CAPRI LOOP
6754 North Capri Loop, Hernando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Welcome home! Roomy 3 bedroom mobile on a large corner lot. UPDATED INSIDE! Nice updated vinyl flooring throughout. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of storage space throughout. Master suite with an attached back.
1 of 16
Last updated February 20 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
21234 SW RAINTREE STREET
21234 Southwest Raintree Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1102 sqft
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect place to call home. No Pets. New carpet and vinyl flooring throughout the home which offers an open floor plan. Lighted his and her closets. Large pantry.
