2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunnellon, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20795 RIVER DR DUNNELLON
20795 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
ENJOY A LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - LOVELY RENOVATED BEAUTY IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF DUNNELLON. STEP BACK IN TIME & ENJOY ALL THE HISTORY THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER.
Results within 5 miles of Dunnellon
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9330 N. Travis Dr.
9330 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
903 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - Brand new vinyl flooring throughout this awesome duplex! Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open living/dining/kitchen area. Easy access to all of Citrus, as well as Ocala.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4261 E SCOTT LN
4261 East Scott Lane, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
2-Story Home with Large 2nd Floor Porch With River Access - Cute Rustic 2 Bedroom, One-Bath 2-Story "Tree House" close to a community boat ramp on the Withlacoochee River.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9261 N. Travis Dr.
9261 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
903 sqft
Adorable 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - This Amazing duplex couldn't be more adorable! Two bedrooms and two full baths add to the spacious living areas and open kitchen. Wood laminate flooring in the living areas and Berber carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5016 SW Portulaca CT
5016 Southwest Portulaca Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1141 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH RENOVATED RAINBOW LAKES ESTATES - VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE RENOVATED HOME WILL SOLID SURFACE FLOORING AND EXTRA LARGE GARAGE. LOCATED ON .99 ACRE HOME-SITE WITH A FENCED IN BACK YARD. WATER ON WELL.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22976 SW 117TH PLACE RD
22976 Southwest 117th Place Road, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1027 sqft
Turnkey - Waterfront Nicely Furnished 2/1.5 "A" Frame with Dock and optional hot-tub - This Unique Turnkey "A" Frame with a wonderful boardwalk and dock on the Withlacoochee River is just $1600.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
8987 N Santos Drive
8987 North Santos Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
UNFURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE: NOW 2/2/1 for rent in Citrus Springs. Tile floors in all common areas. Screened in back porch. Quiet street.
Results within 10 miles of Dunnellon
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10332 N Burgandy Pt.
10332 North Burgundy Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE OVER AN ACRE LAKE ROUSSEAU AREA - 1552 Square feet, 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the Desirable Lake Rousseau Country Estates Area-Zoned for Citrus County Schools...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 S Desoto St
10 South Desoto Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1450 sqft
Lovely Updated Beverly HIlls 2/1 Home - Very nice Beverly Hills 2/1 home with carport, nicely updated with small shed and fenced in yard.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9768 SW 95th LOOP
9768 Southwest 95th Loop, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1855 sqft
If you are looking for elegant, upscale living in a rental home THIS home is for you as it features upgrades galore & it's only a few years old.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10842 SW 91ST TERRACE
10842 Southwest 91st Terrace, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Great location close to shopping and medical facilities. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home with enclosed Florida Room.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8850 SW 97TH STREET
8850 Southwest 97th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1541 sqft
Sought after Bostonian villa in On Top of the World fully furnished. Pack your clothes and move in. You won't be cramped in this villa with large closets, huge kitchen, lanai under separate AC and back patio to grill on.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1853 W Caroline Path
1853 West Caroline Path, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - This unfurnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage Villa is located in Brentwood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
219 S Davis Street
219 South Davis Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1184 sqft
ONG TERM RENTAL - NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single car garage house is located in Beverly Hills just minutes from the local park, library and the shopping centers.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
836 W Silver Meadow Loop
836 West Silver Meadow Loop, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1499 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1,2020!!! FURNISHED RENTAL IN TERRA VISTA!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN! Bright and open home with maple cabinetry, tile through out living areas, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, natural lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
385 E Hartford Street
385 East Hartford Street, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! NO PETS NO SMOKING GREENBRIAR CONDOMINIUM available for 1 year or more. 2 bedroom/2 bath maintenance free condo with a carport located in the heart of Citrus Hills.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9529 SW 90TH STREET
9529 Southwest 90th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This free-standing home offers tons of living area to relax in - including a living room AND a family room, a formal dining room AND a breakfast nook, a roomy kitchen, an indoor laundry room, and 2 spacious bedrooms laid out in a split-bedroom floor
