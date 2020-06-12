/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
315 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7140 SW 22 St 1
7140 Southwest 22nd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
7140 SW 22 St (1/2Duplex) - Property Id: 253699 Front unit on a fully remodeled Duplex, with new kitchen cabinets, appliances and granite tops. The unit has new wood like porcelain tiles, bathroom, doors, paint, impact doors and windows.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Terrace
2 Units Available
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6850 SW 29th st
6850 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2/2 in West Miami, spacious master bedroom, nice backyard with pool to entertain. water, pool manteinance and yard paid by landlord.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5795 SW 34th St
5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
3240 SW 57th Ave
3240 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Biltmore Hotel and Nicklaus Children"s Hospital Area, Roomy 2 bedroom & 1 bath home in Schenley Park. Across from Coral Gables. All wood and tile floors throughout. Updated bathroom, Family and Formal Dining Rooms, New Central A/C.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
2035 SW 60th Ct
2035 Southwest 60th Court, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Cute and cozy tropical paradise. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a den pool home is a tropical retreat. The kitchen and bathroom were recently remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Terrace
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Glenvar Heights
18 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
West Miami
233 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada
1 Unit Available
833 E Wallace Street
833 Wallace St, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1062 sqft
833 Wallace Street - Property Id: 289219 Great North Gables location. Immaculate, bright & spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath with open floor plan. Living/dinning plus Florida room & separate laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 SW 80th Ave 2
502 SW 80th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
2/1 CORNER UNIT - Property Id: 289259 CORNER UNIT (502 FACES EAST ON 80TH AVE) READY FOR OCCUPANCY. GREAT ESTABLISHED AREA WITH PLENTY OF RECENTLY BUILT SHOPPING CENTERS....EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND THE PALMETTO X-WAY AND 836.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
3 Units Available
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir
4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 45th Ln
6840 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedrooms 1 and 1/1/2 bathroom that includes two vanities separate from the shower and the bathtub and toilet, one for each of the bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1701 S RED RD
1701 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A place to call home in a great location. Cozy 2/2, plus dining and florida room, eat-in kitchen large laundry room, covered porch; plenty of closet space; 1-car garage. Just painted indoor/outdoor, new laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
762 sqft
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33155 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4600 SW 67 Ave
4600 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
HOT*HOT*HOT Rare one story, 1st floor, rental at Sunwood, a gated community, in a fabulous location. One of the few units that has a full 2nd bathroom and a washer/dryer in the unit. Tiled throughout.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6426 SW 16th St
6426 Southwest 16th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful West Miami Modern Home on tree-lined street. Completely and tastefully renovated from bottom to top! 2 Bedrooms each with custom closet.One Spa inspired bathroom, new cabinets,glass shower, bidet-toilet combo.
Similar Pages
Coral Terrace 2 BedroomsCoral Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoral Terrace 3 BedroomsCoral Terrace Apartments with BalconyCoral Terrace Apartments with Garage
Coral Terrace Apartments with GymCoral Terrace Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoral Terrace Apartments with ParkingCoral Terrace Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FL