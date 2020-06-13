Apartment List
/
FL
/
cocoa west
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:17 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Cocoa West, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Marlowe Place
2521 Marlowe Place, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1367 sqft
Great home on corner, fenced lot. Open floor plan with laminate flooring, screened patio. Owner will consider small pet on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Space Coast Gardens
1 Unit Available
771 Lunar Lake Circle
771 Lunar Lake Circle, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
Very nice unit with two bedrooms and one and a half baths. Unit has a back covered patio to enjoy the Florida sunshine, washer & dryer hookups in a separate laundry room for your convenience, tile throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sabal Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
2450 Delys Street
2450 Delys Street, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Beautifully updated home on cul de sac. Tile throughout: no carpet. Newer kitchen appliances. Bathrooms updated with new tile. Newer energy efficient air conditioner for lower electric bills. Open lay out with split plan.
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa West

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Crestview
1 Unit Available
870 N Cocoa Boulevard
870 Cocoa Boulevard, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Nice Large Unit near the River under Big Oaks ~ Small (8 unit) Project ~ Private Setting with Wooded View ~ Screened Porch with Storage Closet ~ Newer Tile Floors & Countertops ~ Updated Bathroom ~ Ceiling Fan in Bedroom ~ Large Breakfast Bar &
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa West
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fern Meadows
1 Unit Available
841 Cressa Circle
841 Cressa Circle, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
2088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home with gray vinyl floors, and sea glass gray paint. This lovely home is on a tranquil lake located a short distance from the KSC, the beaches and Orlando.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
443 Cobblewood Drive
443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2033 sqft
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3853 San Miguel Lane
3853 San Miguel Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1861 sqft
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom home with a great screened in patio overlooking the water. The community boasts a swimming pool, playground, tennis and a basketball court. Easy access to 95 and close to shoppng in the Avenues in Viera.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Woodsmere
1 Unit Available
1095 Woodsmere Parkway
1095 Woodsmere Parkway, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1890 sqft
Inviting, very nice and clean home, 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath. Everything freshly painted, newer appliances, and flooring. a A/C with heat installed in 2015. Pool with large deck area (39x32) perfect for entertaining is all screened.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican Harbour
1 Unit Available
931 Osprey Lane
931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1822 sqft
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1552 University Lane
1552 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
874 sqft
NICE unit in College Pines. Second floor walk up. Centrally located, across from Campus, close to shopping, restaurants. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Screened Balcony. Owner will consider one small pet for the right tenant, 20lb max.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Adamson Creek
1 Unit Available
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
3935 Harvest Circle
3935 Harvest Cir, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
This Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Harvest Cove.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1675 Jack Oates Boulevard
1675 Jack Oates Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
832 sqft
Nice 2 BR unit offers a screened porch, tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and tons of closet space! Newer kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Carleton Terrace
1 Unit Available
337 Mcleod Drive
337 Mc Leod Drive, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
Totally awesome total remodel of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located a block and a half from the Indian River on the east side of US 1.Nothing has been left undone. Finishing touches are updated in every room..

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Merritt Ridge
1 Unit Available
521 Kennwood Avenue
521 Kenwood Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
960 sqft
Cute 3/1 home, 1 car garage, screened porch out back. Great for cozy family activities, close to beach, shopping, schools, parks. Come see it and make it part of your Island Living!!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Merritt Apartment Sites
1 Unit Available
195 Minna Lane
195 Minna Lane, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1020 sqft
Private home with 2 master suites both with full baths and walk in closets. This recently updated half duplex is located just off Courtenay Pkwy just blocks from Cocoa Beach Causeway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1706 University Lane
1706 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Well maintained 2/2 unit on the first floor with screened patio. Located near major highways, great access to the beaches, restaurants & Disney.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cocoa West, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cocoa West renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Cocoa West 2 BedroomsCocoa West Apartments with BalconyCocoa West Apartments with Garage
Cocoa West Apartments with ParkingCocoa West Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cocoa West Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FL
Bithlo, FLSouthchase, FLIndian River Shores, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus