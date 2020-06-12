/
3 bedroom apartments
144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bokeelia, FL
7224 Kreamers DR
7224 Kreamers Drive, Bokeelia, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 agricultural acres with 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished home for lease. Beautiful grounds with 2 lakes and outdoor seating areas, butterfly gardens, peace and serenity. Large master with walk in closet and huge bathroom with tub and walk in shower.
Results within 5 miles of Bokeelia
Pine Island Center
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.
Burnt Store
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent! This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.
Trafalgar
11958 Royal Tee CIR
11958 Royal Tee Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Elegant Royal Tee Villa- Start your Florida Vacation. This home has everything. Florida living at its finest! Located in one of the best golf communities in SW Cape Coral. Beautiful heated Pool with Hot Tub and specious lanai overlooking golf course.
Burnt Store
4405 NW 32nd TER
4405 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
Enjoy your Florida Paradise home with your own Heated Pool. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home is fully furnished. Newly built home with everything in the home new. This is a must see home, call for your personal showing.
Matlacha
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.
Burnt Store
4323 NW 24th TER
4323 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Burnt Store
1031 NW 35th AVE
1031 Northwest 35th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to Villa Patricia: A brand new 4-bedroom home that is nestled in the quiet area of NW Cape Coral.
Burnt Store
4006 NW 36th LN
4006 Northwest 36th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,643
This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Matlacha
2579 3rd ST
2579 Third Street, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Outstanding stilt home with an incredible view. Spacious three bedroom, three bath with flexible floor plan. The view from the Crow's Nest may be the best in Matlacha.
Burnt Store
105 SW 39th PL
105 Southwest 39th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.
Burnt Store
2825 NW 45th AVE
2825 Northwest 45th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Matlacha
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1431 sqft
Lease with Option to Purchase Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
Burnt Store
4101 NW 25th Terrace
4101 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4101 NW 25th Terrace Available 05/22/20 4/2/2 Coming Soon - 4 bed/ 2 bath home with 2 stall attached garage. Located on a corner lot in quiet area of town. Feels like country living but only a 5 minute drive to Pine Island Road.
Burnt Store
26 NW 29th PL
26 Northwest 29th Place, Cape Coral, FL
This highly desired 4/2 NW CAPE, move in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Bokeelia
Trafalgar
1128 SW 11th CT
1128 Southwest 11th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month.
17084 Acapulco Rd Unit 223
17084 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17084 Acapulco Rd 223 - AVAILALBE FOR 2021 SEASON and for Summer Occupancy...Welcome to this 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths condo in the Acapulco club with attached private garage! Top floor, corner unit with stairway access and a chair lift.
Mariner
2904 NE 1st Ave
2904 Northeast 1st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2904 NE 1st Ave Available 08/01/20 Coming 8/1/2020 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Single family home - Brand new construction, never been lived in before St. Augustine model. The home is tile in the common areas and carpeting in the bedrooms.
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *
Mariner
722 NW Douglas Cir
722 Northwest Douglas Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!
Hancock
521 SE 4th St
521 Southeast 4th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1128 sqft
Cozy single family home with fenced back yard - features three bedroom, two bathrooms, one car garage and screen lanai.
Mariner
323 NW 20th Ter
323 Northwest 20th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!
Mariner
1423 NW 1st Ave
1423 Northwest 1st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances!
