2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
251 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleair Shore, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1480 GULF BOULEVARD
1480 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1331 sqft
Fabulous South Beach IV condo directly on the gulf front of Sand Key area of Clearwater Beach. First floor over parking, so you have the luck to enjoy a huge terrace with a view of the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1460 GULF BOULEVARD
1460 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1326 sqft
Stunning views greet you the minute you walk into this newly renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bath Gulf front condo. Off season $3000 / Season $5000.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1400 GULF BOULEVARD
1400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1327 sqft
Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair Shore
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3100 GULF BOULEVARD
3100 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1065 sqft
Available 06/01/2020! Beautifully renovated 2BR 2BA condo on Belleair Beach requiring only 1 month minimum. Gulf Belleair Beach Condo is situated directly on the pristine sand of the Gulf of Mexico and is offered completely TURN KEY.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
115 17TH STREET
115 17th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2900 GULF BOULEVARD
2900 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1338 sqft
Rented thru 2/2021. One month minimum rental. Furnished direct Gulf front condo in Serena Del Sol 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom with brand new remodeled kitchen and living room. Washer and dryer in the condo.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1412 GULF BOULEVARD
1412 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1110 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY RENTAL at $1550 PER WEEK (not monthly rate).......ALSO RENTS SEASONALLY - Call for seasonal rates. 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa for a total capacity of 6 people. Seconds to having your "toes in the sand".
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2708 2ND STREET
2708 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
896 sqft
Charming beach cottage in laid back,fun IRB is available for the summer !!! This 2 bedroom,one bath home is fully furnished and appointed for your summer break.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1154 sqft
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3210 GULF BOULEVARD
3210 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1050 sqft
Available May 2020 $2000 off season rate. Wonderful 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo at Belleair Sands on Belleair Beach. Unit is located on the 3rd floor (elevator in building). Updated kitchen and design with gorgeous furnishings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Shore
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mill Pond
4 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
10 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
65 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1340 GULF BOULEVARD
1340 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
CRESCENT BEACH CLUB located on beautiful Sand Key. This two bedroom, two bath direct Gulf front condo is offered furnished and available for up to an 8 month term commencing April 1. Cable and internet included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
501 MANDALAY AVENUE
501 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1348 sqft
Spend your summer on Clearwater Beach at Belle Harbor for $3800 /mo. summer months. Available Jan-April 2021 @$6k /mo.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Island Estate
1 Unit Available
660 ISLAND WAY
660 Island Way, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Gorgeous water views from this second floor condo, fully furnished in the well known Island Estates! 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Ideally owner wants long term lease. The views are really phenomenal so come and see it.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
11 SAN MARCO STREET
11 San Marco Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1460 sqft
Clearwater Beach direct beach front private residence with 2 bedrooms, den (or 3rd bedroom) and 2 full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1621 GULF BOULEVARD
1621 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1300 sqft
*****RENTAL*********ANNUALLY********UNFURNISHED********Beach Clearwater/ Sand Key Beach************ $2450. per month. RENT INCLUDES: basic cable, internet, water, trash and sewage. Fabulous Sunset Views, from this 6th floor condo.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
830 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
830 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1260 sqft
BEACH PARADISE -FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM'S & 2 FULL BATH'S- AVAILBLE NOW FOR A MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE- UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETRY & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & TILE FLOORING -THE LIVING ROOM IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED WITH A LEATHER SECTIONAL SOFA
