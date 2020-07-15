/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
22 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
230 Lee Dr.
230 Lee Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1265 sqft
230 Lee Dr. Available 09/03/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK 230 LEE DRIVE ORANGE PARK, FL 32073 Rent: $950/month 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms Nice large yard and interior.
Results within 1 mile of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 of 16
Last updated July 15
9 Units Available
Orange Park
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Results within 5 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 of 6
Last updated July 15
18 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15
10 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15
165 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15
3 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15
3 Units Available
Ortega Farms
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
864 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Ortega Farms
4343 ORTEGA FARMS CIR
4343 Ortega Farms Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Totally furnished guest apartment on a wooded two acre riverfront property-dishes,linens,electric,cable and internet included stainless appliances-tile floors-w-d avail.
Results within 10 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 of 36
Last updated July 15
42 Units Available
Avondale
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1163 sqft
Near Ortega River and Fishweir Park. Access to I-10. Swimming pool and fitness center, convenient parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units have a patio or balcony, modern appliances, and plush carpeting.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15
15 Units Available
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15
18 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15
14 Units Available
Sunbeam
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15
25 Units Available
Deerwood Center
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
1 of 53
Last updated July 15
18 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$978
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 43
Last updated July 15
4 Units Available
Jacksonville Heights West
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15
100 Units Available
Beauclerc
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Receive a $400 credit on your rent when you move-in by May 31, 2020 Learn More About Our Community Mandarin Bay Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15
4 Units Available
Beauclerc
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15
11 Units Available
Mandarin Station-Losco
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1080 sqft
Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pet-friendly community with a gazebo, two swimming pools and a fitness center. Property is next to a 21-acre lake.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15
4 Units Available
Craven
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious closets, private patios and wood-style flooring. Common amenities for residents include a BBQ area, a business center and a swimming pool. Located close to major expressways.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
2953-2965 Ernest St
2953 Ernest St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
One bedroom one bathroom apartment with new appliances! Water, sewer, and trash are included in rent. Located in a tri-plex in Riverside off S. McDuff Avenue. Quiet dead end road. The apartment comes with a new stove and a new refrigerator.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
2955 Ernest St
2955 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
650 sqft
2/1 in a triplex. Very private Street close to the end of the street with no neighbors across the street. All tile, new paint. New kitchen cabinets and counter top. Brand new stove and refrigerator. Brand new ac units.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
2963 Ernest Street
2963 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
650 sqft
2/1 in a triplex. Very private Street close to the end of the street with no neighbors across the street. All tile, new paint. Call or text to set up an appointment to see today.
