2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
76 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
** PRICE JUST REDUCED ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - This 2 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Orange Park
10 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1067 sqft
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8455 Windypine Lane
8455 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1020 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8287 Pineverde Lane
8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1020 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264 Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1068 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Duclay
17 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1196 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Ortega Hills
212 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Jacksonville Heights
1 Unit Available
5050 Playpen Dr 6 Jacksonville
5050 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1118 sqft
5050 Playpen Dr 6 Jacksonville Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 2nd floor 2B/2B condo for rent at Timber Run - Move in Ready, ground floor 2B/2B with Tiled living and Dining Area.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
6915 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6915 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
940 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo features carpet and laminate flooring, open patio, washer and dryer, stainless appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
6880 SKAFF AVE
6880 Skaff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
940 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances located in Woods of Ortega! Water and sewer is included while provided by the HOA! This unit is on the 2nd floor and allows for quick and easy access to I295,
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Jacksonville Heights
1 Unit Available
7637 MELVIN RD
7637 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Timothy's Landing. This unit features 1,204 sq. ft. of living space and a 1 car attached garage. Living room/dining room combination. This unit has washer/dryer connections.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
Jacksonville Heights
1 Unit Available
4617 GERBER CT
4617 Gerber Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
Available now! Nice Townhome for rent. 2 bed / 2.5 bath. updated flooring (no carpet), newer interior paint. washing machine and dryer included. 1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Hyde Park
23 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
999 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southside
33 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brooklyn
16 Units Available
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Loretto
22 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1117 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jacksonville Heights West
8 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:47am
Rolling Hills
21 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1007 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riverside
17 Units Available
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1239 sqft
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Baymeadows Center
25 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
