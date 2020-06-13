Apartment List
103 Apartments for rent in Asbury Lake, FL with balcony

1 Unit Available
2870 AFFIRMED CT
2870 Affirmed Court, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1337 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large fenced yard and sits on a Cul-de-sac, newer carpet and tile, Beautiful eat in kitchen with newercabinets, granite counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
3336 Tiki Lane
3336 Tiki Lane, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
3336 Tiki Lane Available 06/15/20 3 Beds 2 Baths 1,288 Sq Ft of Quiet Living on Large Lot - This home is truly an oasis from a long day.

1 Unit Available
3697 SOUTHBANK CIR
3697 Southbank Circle, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
2110 sqft
This elegant 4 bedroom residence with its high 11 ft. ceilings sits on an ample corner lot with plenty of space in its fenced backyard. A tiled foyer leads into the open floor plan that boast an exceptionally large kitchen with a bi pantry too.
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
7 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.

1 Unit Available
4659 Pine Lake Drive
4659 Pine Lake Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1843 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 Unit Available
2990 Ravines Road
2990 Ravines Road, Clay County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379 $300 off first month's rent if moved in by 6/15. Rent is negotiable with an approved application.

1 Unit Available
1800 Pineta Cove Drive
1800 Pineta Cove Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1493 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like a covered porch, making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2648 sqft
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar. Lg Family Rm w/gas fireplace/mantle & built-ins.

1 Unit Available
2016 WATER CREST DR
2016 Water Crest Drive, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2020 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath Eagle Harbor home features formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to NAS Jax, shopping and good schools.

1 Unit Available
1122 North St
1122 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1096 sqft
Single family rental ready for immediate move in! Perfectly located less than a 5 minute drive from all local schools this is the opportunity you’ve been searching for to improve your quality of life without increasing your daily commute.

1 Unit Available
3232 COUNTRY OAKS DR
3232 Country Oaks Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3212 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to your 1.16 acre beautifully established neighborhood. Sit out on your covered patio or relax and take in some sun on your open patio after a dip in the pool.

1 Unit Available
2298 EAGLE PERCH PL
2298 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2024 sqft
Not your average rental! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Eagle Perch. Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Owners's suite features tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and large garden tub.

1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2225 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
1251 FLOYD ST
1251 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2052 sqft
Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathroom, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-da-sac in desired Fleming Island.

1 Unit Available
2233 EAGLE TALON CIR
2233 Eagle Talon Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1767 sqft
WOW! Make this house your HOME and be the first to live in this Dreamfinder's Home located in the new section of Eagle Harbour! The Sweetwater floorpan offers three bedrooms PLUS a bonus/ flex room in the front of the home.

1 Unit Available
2123 PARK FOREST CT
2123 Park Forest Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2320 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers an open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace, eat in kitchen with island and a large privacy fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
1487 POPLAR RIDGE RD
1487 Poplar Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3197 sqft
Need room? Then this house is for you. Six bedrooms, formal living, dining and family rooms. Huge bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is fantastic with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Three and half baths.

1 Unit Available
2376 TIGRESS LN
2376 Tigress Lane, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1441 sqft
Well maintained 3/2 on a culdesac lot! Freshly painted interior and new vinyl plank flooring in main living areas. Carpet in bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
1048 PHOEBE CT
1048 Phoebe Court, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2354 sqft
This large 3 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
1474 LANTERN LIGHT TRL
1474 Lantern Light Trail, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2472 sqft
This beautiful 3 br/2 ba PLUS 2 flex rooms, 3 car garage home is spacious with plenty of storage & natural light in the friendly Pine Ridge Plantation Community! Offers 9' vaulted main level ceilings, an open floor plan, and abundant closet space

1 Unit Available
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN
2040 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1966 sqft
Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Asbury Lake, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Asbury Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

