Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

45 Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,507
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
25 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$974
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$994
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.
Results within 5 miles of New Castle
Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17 ELIZABETH AVENUE
17 Elizabeth Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
7302 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has hardwood floors, driveway for off street parking, common area for outdoor entertaining, covered balcony off living room. Eat in kitchen. On site laundry. Close to public transportation, Rt 141, I-95.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing #1004
105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Brandywine
1 Unit Available
1210 N West St
1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
402 W 20th St
402 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/16/20 "Well cared for city home" - Property Id: 296221 Well cared city home located on quiet street within blocks from the Wilmington/ Christiana hospital.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86
2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2251 MELSON RD Unit C28
2251 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
995 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! One of the most favorable units in the entire community, this 1BR unit features a large living space, galley style kitchen, private

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
28 Freedom Trail
28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
201 N BROOM STREET
201 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
2625 sqft
1BR apt in secure building, spacious rooms, front porch, on bus route, great view of the city, call for a showing 302-762-3757 or visit us on the web at www.elmproperties.netSection 8 and DHAP welcome - Give us a call today!!!

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
302 West 30th Street - 2
302 West 30th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1301 HARRISON #1502
1301 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
BEST views in the city. ALL utilities included.This two bedroom condo boasts great views and offers two full baths and in unit laundry. Enter the kitchen with updated appliances and tile floor. Off the kitchen is the laundry and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1504 N BROOM ST #19
1504 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very spacious, two bedroom and two full bath condo available in the heart of Trolley Square. Enter to find in unit laundry and a large living space with high ceilings.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
161 Christina Landing Drive
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801 - Luxury town home with spectacular views of the Wilmington Waterfront.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
1916 W 7TH ST
1916 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Welcome to Little Italy. Spacious, three bedroom, semi-detached home with recent updates throughout. Open floor plan with beautiful refinished, original pine floors.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1512 N Van Buren
1512 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1575 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wilmington, DE - Rent-To-Own 3BR 2 Full Bath Home SORRY, NO STRAIGHT RENT - This home is available for Rent-To-Own only.
Results within 10 miles of New Castle
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$976
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
City Guide for New Castle, DE

"Oh the hills of dear New Castle, and the smiling vales between. When the corn is all in tassel, / and the meadowlands are green. Where the cattle crop the clover, and its breath is in the air. / While the sun is shining over our beloved Delaware." -George B. Hynson, Delaware State Song

New Castle, Delaware is a small community of just over 5,000 people, but it has played a pivotal role throughout history. Established in 1651, New Castle started out as "Fort Casimir," a trading hub for the Dutch West India Company. However, the city's proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and the Delaware River made it a valuable commodity, and it repeatedly changed hands, and names, from Dutch to Swedish to British control until 1674. And that was just the first two decades! New Castle functioned as the center of colonial government until that honor was stolen by Philadelphia. The courthouse spire also serves as the center of the Mason-Dixon Line's Twelve-Mile Circle. As part of the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Metro Area, New Castle provides access to urban amenities without sacrificing the intimacy and familiarity of a small town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in New Castle, DE

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Castle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

