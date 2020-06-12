/
2 bedroom apartments
46 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilton Center, CT
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
5 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1468 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
28 Glen Ridge
28 Glen Rdg, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1394 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with lots of natural light The foyer living room,family room,and dining room have hardwood floors There is a fireplace and sliders to patio and lovely level yard off family room.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Center
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,181
1340 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Results within 5 miles of Wilton Center
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1308 sqft
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Wolfpit
2 Units Available
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Central Norwalk
1 Unit Available
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
16 Cross Street
16 Cross Street, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
937 sqft
The Crossing's two bedroom residential apartment provides one floor living and elevator service to every floor.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
296 Main Avenue
296 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in quiet and friendly Norwalk neighborhood. Perfect location for commute to Merritt 7 and adjacent towns as well as easy access to highways & train. Balcony off kitchen for quiet enjoyment.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
64 EAST Avenue
64 East Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Right in the middle of the village of New Canaan with all the great restaurants, shops, train to NYC, and lovely walks. This renovated second story unit is just lovely and even has the laundry inside the unit.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
9 Genoa Street
9 Genoa Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1954 sqft
Lovely Apartment conveniently located in East Norwalk, close to major highways I-95 , Route 7 and The Merrit PWY, Just minutes from Norwalk SONO - Collection Mall, restaurants and more !! .
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Wilton Center
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Noroton
7 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,940
1433 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
$
6 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Flax Hill Rd
222 Flax Hill Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom colonial style apt - Property Id: 289384 Nice and cozy 2 bedroom colonial style apartment home seconds away from downtown SONO nightlife! Also train station and I95 A 1/2 mile away. Apartment includes 1.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Southport
1 Unit Available
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
16 Bouton Street West
16 Bouton Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1331 sqft
Newly updated and painted 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Springdale.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
15 Bailey Avenue
15 Bailey Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1198 sqft
Fully renovated one floor living with open floor plan. Private fenced backyard with deck. Additional storage in basement and attic. Conveniently located, walk to town.
