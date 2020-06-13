13 Apartments for rent in Thompsonville, CT with balcony

Way back when, Thompsonville, Connecticut, used to be a community full of carpet manufacturers. By 1971, however, the mills had produced their last carpets. Much of the carpet manufacturing industry relocated to the South in the '70s.

Small and cozy, Thompsonville isn't a city or town like you'd expect. Instead, it's an official community within Enfield, Connecticut. Just think of it as a large neighborhood with a really important title. It spans about 2.4 miles, with about two of those miles in the form of land. The population consists of a little over 8,500 people, though, so having less room to walk about doesn't mean you'll be lonely. See more