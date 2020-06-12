/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethel, CT
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Plumtree Heights
60 Nature View Trail, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Walking distance to downtown, train station, & school park. Master bedrm. his & hers closets, pull down storage, full bath, & lrg. skylt. 2nd bedrm. offers double closets. both have cathedral ceilings. Lrg. hallway closet.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
69 Greenwood ave A
69 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit A Available 06/15/20 69 Greenwood Ave Apt A - Property Id: 294429 Two bedroom, one bath, ground level apartment available in downtown Bethel. Fully renovated bathroom and kitchen. Shops, restaurants and railroad are walking distance.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
91 Wooster Street
91 Wooster Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
975 sqft
Affordable Unit in Brand New Rental Community in Bethel! Close to Downtown, offering Municipal Water, Sewer, and Gas! Bright, Sparkling New Units offering Fully Applianced Kitchens (Stainless Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher), Large
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
83 South Street
83 South Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1001 sqft
As you can see, this is a work in progress! Everything will be new! Landlord is working on freshly painting this lovely 2 bedroom downtown apartment. A new kitchen is in the process of being installed and a new bathroom is complete.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
23 Hudson Street
23 Hudson Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1383 sqft
Wonderful quaint desired complex in Bethel in private setting - within minutes to main routes. Fabulous 3 level townhouse boasts privacy with it's own patio facing woods & stream at far end of complex.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
36 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
135 Lake Place South
135 Lake Pl S, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 1400 sq. ft. Townhouse FURNISHED, $2,550/month (Utilities not included) Electric heat ONE YEAR OR 6 MONTH LEASE No Pets, no smoking Use of all condo amenities including pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and access to lake.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
114 west Street
114 West Street, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1554 sqft
single family home for rent. tenant must fill out rental application, references, credit provided by applicant. 1st months rent and 2 months security dep.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.
Results within 10 miles of Bethel
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
5 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
8 Oak Branch Drive
8 Oak Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1754 sqft
This is the stylish townhouse you have been waiting for! Light and breezy, with an open floor plan - perfect for entertaining, or just easy living.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
10 Sugar Maple Lane
10 Sugar Maple Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1074 sqft
Fox Hill. Updated in 2010. Excellent condition. Fully repainted in 2012. Bedrooms repainted in 2016. Heat included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in unit. Very private, western facing deck. Quiet, shaded location.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
36 Sugar Street
36 Sugar Street, Newtown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Quaint, picture book cape complete with white picket fence. Level Yard, partially fenced. Close to town. Bonus extra storage space in walk up attic. Small dog or cat ok pending approval. Credit score of 700 or higher.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
19 Prospect Ridge
19 Prospect Ridge, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1654 sqft
Perfection awaits.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
415 Main Street
415 Main St, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1050 sqft
Location, location, location! Fully remodeled, turnkey rental apartment in the heart of the village! Huge living room conveniently open to the kitchen and dining area, plus two spacious bedrooms and a beautiful full bathroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
23 Barry Avenue
23 Barry Avenue, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
950 sqft
JUST STEPS FROM THE VILLAGE and completely renovated in 2019!! 2 BR apartment, 2nd floor in 2 family house with separate entrance, private parking, large, light-filled rooms, new kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast-bar, and beautiful
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
10 Outpost Lane
10 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1385 sqft
HEAT & HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
53 Lawson Lane
53 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1148 sqft
Available June 1, furnished / unfurnished. Main level, two bedroom open concept space has been meticulously updated throughout. Fabulous bath with whirlpool tub, radiant heated floors, and separate walk in shower.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
568 Danbury Road
568 Danbury Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Freshly painted two bedroom apartment close to I-84. Heat, Hot Water, Garbage and Snow Removal Included. Eat-In Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinet Space. Walk-In Closet in Bedroom. New carpet being installed in bedrooms. Fireplace NOT to be used.
1 of 8
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
16 Riverview Court
16 Riverview Ct, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1386 sqft
Price Reduced!! Come see this updated and spacious condo right in Brookfield's Town Center! Just minutes from I-84, Rte. 7, and Rte. 25 for a convenient commute in any direction.
