/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pueblo West, CO
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
416 S. Birdie Dr
416 South Birdie Drive, Pueblo West, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2836 sqft
3 BR 3 BA Single family home in Pueblo West. - Property Id: 249253 Spacious house on a fenced 1/3 acre lot on the 3rd hole of the Desert Hawk golf course in Pueblo West.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
783 S Sterling Dr
783 South Sterling Drive, Pueblo West, CO
783 S Sterling Dr Available 07/06/20 783 S Sterling Drive - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Pueblo West Rancher with full basement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1718 E Keymar Dr
1718 Keymar Drive, Pueblo West, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 07/20/20 Pueblo West - Property Id: 291164 New built with lot's of upgrades and 1 full acre. Too good to pass up! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291164 Property Id 291164 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5820344)
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
230 S. GOLFWOOD DR. E
230 South Golfwood Drive, Pueblo West, CO
230 S GOLFWOOD DR E PUEBLO WEST - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Nicely appointed Pueblo West Rancher with full basement on the golf course.
Results within 5 miles of Pueblo West
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
Villas at Park West II
3133 E Spaulding Avenue, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1269 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at Park West II in Pueblo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
1131 W 14th St
1131 West 14th Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
1131 W 14th St Available 07/01/20 Great Corner Lot Home with Garage and Fenced Yard - A great home with private 6' fenced yard and a garage with plenty of room to make a work shop. Its a 3 Bed 1 Bath house that is in great shape.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyheights
1 Unit Available
4415 ST CLAIR Ave.
4415 Saint Clair Avenue, Pueblo, CO
4415 ST CLAIR Ave. Available 07/06/20 4415 St Clare - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Nice ranch style home with a finished basement.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
729 VETA AVE.
729 Veta Avenue, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1155 sqft
729 VETA AVE. Available 06/15/20 729 Veta Pueblo Co - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Brick ranch style home with a 2 car detached garage.
1 of 7
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2407 W 12th St
2407 West 12th Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
Come Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home - **** Coming Soon **** 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home. Newer paint and flooring through out. Front and back yard are fenced, pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Pueblo West
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25618 Everett Rd.
25618 Everett Road, Pueblo County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1414 sqft
25618 EVERETT RD. - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 A rare find. A rental on the MESA. Ranch style home with full unfinished basement.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beulah Heights
1 Unit Available
2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE
2039 Ridgewood Lane, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE Available 07/06/20 2039 Ridgewood - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Managed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Ranch style home all on one level.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
2711 VINEWOOD LN
2711 Vinewood Lane, Pueblo, CO
2711 Vinewood - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Marketed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 South Side Rancher! Clean and ready.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Beulah Heights
1 Unit Available
2610 Azalea St.
2610 Azalea Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
2610 Azalea St. Available 05/15/20 2610 Azalea - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Nice ranch style home all on one level. 3 bedrooms, full bath, living and family rooms.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1635 Horseshoe Dr
1635 Horseshoe Drive, Pueblo, CO
1635 Horseshoie - Belmont rancher with basement. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living and family rooms. New carpet on main floor. Fenced yard. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
State Fair
1 Unit Available
1318 Van Buren St
1318 Van Buren Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Close to State Fair Grounds - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home close to state fair grounds. Features a large yard, plenty of room for parking and privacy fence a long back yard. Under new management, new flooring and paint.