2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
158 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4763 white rock cir E
4763 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit E Available 07/02/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654 Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with balcony & a loft for rent. Free off-street parking.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4471 Driftwood Pl
4471 Driftwood Place, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
4471 Driftwood Pl Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5823345)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202
7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1000 sqft
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens.
Results within 1 mile of Gunbarrel
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Gunbarrel
38 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5126 Williams Fork Trail #206
5126 Williams Fork Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Boulder, Colorado Condo For Rent! Very Spacious and Light Unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condo Community! - Very spacious and light unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condos, pets negotiable! Great condo in Gunpark area, near shopping.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8050 Niwot Road # 2
8050 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
700 sqft
8050 Niwot Road # 2 Available 07/10/20 Upgraded Downtown Niwot 2 Bedroom Condo - This fully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo; walking distance to downtown Niwot, great schools, parks and trails.
Results within 5 miles of Gunbarrel
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
North Broadway - Holiday
8 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
804 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Foothills
22 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1116 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1004 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
East Foothills
25 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
15 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 11 at 05:58pm
Transit Village
28 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1056 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
7 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Whittier
3 Units Available
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
2000 Walnut is more than an apartment building – it's a community. We offer extensive outdoor living spaces to encourage socializing and resident interaction and high-quality finishes for a modern lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Goss - Grove
5 Units Available
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
820 sqft
You’ll love the quiet convenience of these clean and spacious apartments. With covered and off-street parking available, and so much else nearby, it’s easy to live your life on foot or bike.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Boulder
2 Units Available
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
977 sqft
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Goss - Grove
11 Units Available
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
