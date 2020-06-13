Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Dove Valley, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
9 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15778 E Broncos Pl
15778 E Broncos Pl, Dove Valley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Amazing modern living in CityScapes! This south-facing home sits on a corner lot and has over $70, 000 in upgrades. Impressive spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cooktop gas range and hood, a large spacious island and pantry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7993 Kalispell Way
7993 South Kalispell Way, Dove Valley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
7993 Kalispell Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in Sought after Southcreek - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome in sought after community of Southcreek. Clean and well maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Dove Valley
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,230
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Inverness
27 Units Available
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
10 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,018
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,467
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
30 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1398 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Inverness
1 Unit Available
301 Inverness Way South
301 Inverness Way South, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1105 sqft
Come tour this beautiful condo located near Inverness in Englewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, and a spacious patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
16340 East Fremont Avenue
16340 East Fremont Avenue, Arapahoe County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
956 sqft
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18297 Cottonwood Dr
18297 Cottonwood Way, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1087 sqft
South Aurora Two Bedroom, Great Price & Location - Property Id: 260655 One of five currently available floorplans, all ready for May/ June.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8424 Sandreed Cir
8424 Sandreed Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1281 sqft
**** Available Now-Move Tomorrow **** Please No Pets! The house is all wood floors. Don't miss out on this awesome 3 bed/2bath home that is located just off of E470 & Jordan Rd. 2 min from Broncos Training Facility.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302
8420 Canyon Rim Trail, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1352 sqft
** Lower Rental Price ** Desirable Canyon Rim Condo on the 3rd floor, has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan, Kitchen has granite counter tops, living room has a nook area perfect for a study.
Results within 5 miles of Dove Valley
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
47 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
13 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,141
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
$
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Hampden South
25 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Foxridge
22 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kennedy
14 Units Available
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,172
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1005 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dove Valley, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dove Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

