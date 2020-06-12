Apartment List
/
CO
/
clifton
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clifton, CO

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3211 Opal Ct #A
3211 Opal Court, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
2 Bed 1 bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath Townhouse,living area downstairs bedrooms and bath upstairs. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups.Living room has lament hardwood floors. Bedrooms have carpet .

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 1st Street
605 1st Street, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1068 sqft
2 bed 2bath Modular - 16 x 66 modular on large lot with 2 bed 2 bath. Split floor plan.Kitchen has Island and all standard appliances gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.Utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Central air.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kimwood Estates
1 Unit Available
3236 White Ave 2
3236 White Avenue, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1024 sqft
3236 White Ave 2 Available 06/17/20 Townhouse with fenced backyard - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
542 29 Road
542 29 1/2 Road, Mesa County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
542 29 Road Available 07/03/20 Convenient location to Shopping and 29 Road Bridge - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.
Results within 5 miles of Clifton

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village Nine
1 Unit Available
2847 Oxford Ave #A
2847 Oxford Avenue, Orchard Mesa, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Condo w/1 car garage - Main level 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage condo end unit. Kitchen comes with all standard appliances, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer hook up. Has a small back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
575 Garden Cress Ct
575 Garden Cress Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1142 sqft
- Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. End of Cul De Sac with 1 car attached garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828837)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8
1140 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
845 sqft
Cute 2 bed near campus - ***PLEASE visit our website www.renteclipse.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
527 28 1/2 Rd Apt 7
527 28 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$895
768 sqft
This lovely 2 bed, 1 bath apartment will hit all the marks! Complete with updated kitchen and other nice finishes. YOu'll love the convenient location and well cared for grounds.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage with another Large carport. This unit is complete with nice laundry room, shed, and garden space.

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
419 Chipeta Ave.
419 Chipeta Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$800
657 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home - Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in the downtown area. Rent is $800 per month with $800 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets.

1 of 11

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2758 Unaweep Ave
2758 Unaweep Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
964 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, LARGE 2 car garage/shop. Cute brick exterior, lovely original hardwood flooring give this home a ton of character.
Results within 10 miles of Clifton

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
The Ridges
1 Unit Available
373 Ridges Boulevard
373 Ridges Boulevard, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
PHOTOS are NOT of updates! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW VIEWERS - Please contact us via our website www.freedomprop.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
874 Iowa Ave Unit 2
874 Iowa Avenue, Palisade, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
914 sqft
874 Iowa Ave Unit 2 Available 07/06/20 Palisade 2 Bed Apartment - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** This cute Palisade 2 bedroom lower level apartment is coming available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summer Hill
1 Unit Available
2690 Summer Hill Dr
2690 Summer Hill Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2007 sqft
2690 Summer Hill Dr Available 07/08/20 Just Like New!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
140 Ouray Ave
140 Ouray Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath property is located on on prime Ouray Ave. Complete with hardwood floors tons of natural light with great vintage charm. This cutie offers a large living room, bright kitchen with separate eating area and and nice mud room.

Similar Pages

Clifton 2 BedroomsClifton 3 BedroomsClifton Apartments with Balcony
Clifton Apartments with GarageClifton Apartments with Parking
Clifton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClifton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rifle, COFruitvale, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Fruita, CO