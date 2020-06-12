/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clifton, CO
1 Unit Available
3211 Opal Ct #A
3211 Opal Court, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
2 Bed 1 bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath Townhouse,living area downstairs bedrooms and bath upstairs. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups.Living room has lament hardwood floors. Bedrooms have carpet .
1 Unit Available
605 1st Street
605 1st Street, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1068 sqft
2 bed 2bath Modular - 16 x 66 modular on large lot with 2 bed 2 bath. Split floor plan.Kitchen has Island and all standard appliances gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.Utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Central air.
Kimwood Estates
1 Unit Available
3236 White Ave 2
3236 White Avenue, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1024 sqft
3236 White Ave 2 Available 06/17/20 Townhouse with fenced backyard - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton
1 Unit Available
542 29 Road
542 29 1/2 Road, Mesa County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
542 29 Road Available 07/03/20 Convenient location to Shopping and 29 Road Bridge - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.
Results within 5 miles of Clifton
Village Nine
1 Unit Available
2847 Oxford Ave #A
2847 Oxford Avenue, Orchard Mesa, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Condo w/1 car garage - Main level 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage condo end unit. Kitchen comes with all standard appliances, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer hook up. Has a small back yard.
1 Unit Available
575 Garden Cress Ct
575 Garden Cress Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1142 sqft
- Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. End of Cul De Sac with 1 car attached garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828837)
1 Unit Available
1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8
1140 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
845 sqft
Cute 2 bed near campus - ***PLEASE visit our website www.renteclipse.
1 Unit Available
527 28 1/2 Rd Apt 7
527 28 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$895
768 sqft
This lovely 2 bed, 1 bath apartment will hit all the marks! Complete with updated kitchen and other nice finishes. YOu'll love the convenient location and well cared for grounds.
1 Unit Available
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage with another Large carport. This unit is complete with nice laundry room, shed, and garden space.
1 Unit Available
419 Chipeta Ave.
419 Chipeta Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$800
657 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home - Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in the downtown area. Rent is $800 per month with $800 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets.
1 Unit Available
2758 Unaweep Ave
2758 Unaweep Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
964 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, LARGE 2 car garage/shop. Cute brick exterior, lovely original hardwood flooring give this home a ton of character.
Results within 10 miles of Clifton
The Ridges
1 Unit Available
373 Ridges Boulevard
373 Ridges Boulevard, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
PHOTOS are NOT of updates! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW VIEWERS - Please contact us via our website www.freedomprop.
1 Unit Available
874 Iowa Ave Unit 2
874 Iowa Avenue, Palisade, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
914 sqft
874 Iowa Ave Unit 2 Available 07/06/20 Palisade 2 Bed Apartment - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** This cute Palisade 2 bedroom lower level apartment is coming available.
Summer Hill
1 Unit Available
2690 Summer Hill Dr
2690 Summer Hill Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2007 sqft
2690 Summer Hill Dr Available 07/08/20 Just Like New!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
140 Ouray Ave
140 Ouray Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath property is located on on prime Ouray Ave. Complete with hardwood floors tons of natural light with great vintage charm. This cutie offers a large living room, bright kitchen with separate eating area and and nice mud room.