/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
153 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1163 Cree Drive
1163 Cree Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
685 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Come view our 2 bed 1 bath lower level unit located in Cimarron Hills, Colorado Springs. New paint and new carpets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6749 Bismark Road
6749 Bismark Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Very Nice 2 bedroom townhome * Bright and open kitchen* Large living room with gas fireplace* Large Bedrooms with walk in closets* Unfinished basement for storage
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1480 Hathaway #G
1480 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
730 sqft
1 small pet only.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6649 Rio Bravo Grove
6649 Rio Bravo Grove, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
6649 Rio Bravo Grove Available 05/15/20 2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement - This is a great2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
5534 Timeless View
5534 Timeless View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
2220 sqft
5534 Timeless View Available 07/03/20 5534 Timeless View - East Area Townhome 2 Bed 2 1/2 Baths 1 Car Attached Garage - East - Rustic Hills area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 2003 with unfinished basement. Approx.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2447 Obsidian Forest View
2447 Obsidian Forest View, El Paso County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1216 sqft
2447 Obsidian Forest View Available 06/15/20 Obsidian Forest - Claremont Ranch townhome - Claremont Ranch townhome. Minutes to Peterson AFB and close to Hwy 24 and Powers access. It has 1216 square feet and comes with one carport parking spot.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
4815 Kerry Lynn View
4815 Kerry Lynn View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1181 sqft
Open and bright, two bedroom, two full bathroom home is ready for move in beginning of June! Walk in to the large living room with gas fireplace for chilly Colorado winters! Or enjoy the Pikes Peak views from the back patio! Stainless steel
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7125 Ash Creek Hts #103
7125 Ash Creek Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1123 sqft
2 Bedroom In Gated Community - Dont miss out on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in a gated community. This property is located off of North Peterson Rd. Convenient to local shopping, entertainment and schools.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
3110 Bayside Grove
3110 Bayside Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1354 sqft
Welcome home to this move in ready home in highly sought after school district 49! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan with laminate wood flooring and a two sided fireplace that can be enjoyed from both the living room and
Results within 5 miles of Cimarron Hills
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Palmer Park
11 Units Available
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
780 sqft
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Sundown
20 Units Available
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1181 sqft
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Park Hill
7 Units Available
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Vista Grande
11 Units Available
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Palmer Park
20 Units Available
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
942 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Palmer Park
6 Units Available
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Garden Ranch
4 Units Available
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
652 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
Village Seven
30 Units Available
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Village Seven
8 Units Available
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Park Hill
7 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Vista Grande
6 Units Available
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wagon Trails
10 Units Available
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1088 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Norwood
12 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1207 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Gateway Park
25 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1037 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Vista Grande
7 Units Available
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Great location, in School District 11 and close to I-25. Residents enjoy pool, fire pit and jogging trail. Homes feature large windows, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.
Similar Pages
Cimarron Hills 2 BedroomsCimarron Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCimarron Hills 3 BedroomsCimarron Hills Apartments with Balcony
Cimarron Hills Apartments with GarageCimarron Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCimarron Hills Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Pueblo, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, COFountain, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO