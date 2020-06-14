Apartment List
/
CA
/
millbrae
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millbrae renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030
1255 Millbrae Avenue, Millbrae, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2700 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1340 Murchison Drive
1340 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1770 sqft
This 1,770 sq. ft. detached home features a 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and was built in 1961. A well maintained home with a lot size of appx. 13,250 sq. ft.. The huge fenced yard provides security, privacy and pure enjoyment.

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
88 South Broadway Unit 3402
88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1260 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.
Results within 1 mile of Millbrae
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,984
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1375 Niles Avenue
1375 Niles Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
1112 Shelter Creek
1112 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
[2 BD/2 BA] Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds! -JGPM - Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds: right off the freeway for the short commute to San Francisco or the Peninsula and then come home to quiet country

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
6110 Shelter Creek Lane
6110 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,080
490 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM Great Studio Condo at Shelter Creek with Patio and Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.EpicREA.
Results within 5 miles of Millbrae
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Sunshine Gardens
22 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,690
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Shoreview
6 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,629
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
The Crossings
24 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,953
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,763
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Crestmoor
29 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
10 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,503
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Northwest Heights
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
West Sharp Park
3 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
804 sqft
Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, Cypress Pointe offers a fabulous oceanside living experience steps from the Pacific Ocean.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
747 Costa Rica Avenue
747 Costa Rica Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1950 sqft
San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage. Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Easton Addition
1 Unit Available
2112 Easton DR
2112 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2918 sqft
Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet.
City Guide for Millbrae, CA

Under the sea and above land: Millbrae is home to the Aquarium of the Bay

Located in San Mateo County just west of San Francisco Bay lies Millbrae. With just over 21,500 people, this bustling city has a fantastic location! Millbrae is host to a gorgeous Mediterranean climate. Winters tend to be wet and cool while the summers are usually mild and dry. This climate is typical of northern California and one of the greatest draws. With the San Andreas Lake flanking the western edge and the San Francisco Bay to the northwest, you almost always have a cool breeze flowing across town. Millbrae, as a city, might not please everybody, but the locals adore it, adopt it and make it their own!

Having trouble with Craigslist Millbrae? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Millbrae, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millbrae renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Millbrae 1 BedroomsMillbrae 2 BedroomsMillbrae 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMillbrae 3 BedroomsMillbrae Apartments with Balcony
Millbrae Apartments with GarageMillbrae Apartments with GymMillbrae Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMillbrae Apartments with ParkingMillbrae Apartments with Pool
Millbrae Apartments with Washer-DryerMillbrae Dog Friendly ApartmentsMillbrae Furnished ApartmentsMillbrae Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CA
Moraga, CAMill Valley, CAOakley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CALafayette, CAAlbany, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley