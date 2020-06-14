178 Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA with hardwood floors
Located in San Mateo County just west of San Francisco Bay lies Millbrae. With just over 21,500 people, this bustling city has a fantastic location! Millbrae is host to a gorgeous Mediterranean climate. Winters tend to be wet and cool while the summers are usually mild and dry. This climate is typical of northern California and one of the greatest draws. With the San Andreas Lake flanking the western edge and the San Francisco Bay to the northwest, you almost always have a cool breeze flowing across town. Millbrae, as a city, might not please everybody, but the locals adore it, adopt it and make it their own!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millbrae renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.