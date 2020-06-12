/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
82 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, CA
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1218 Kenilworth Rd 2BR
1218 Kenilworth Road, Hillsborough, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
500 sqft
Available 06/14/20 Furnished 2BR2BA Garden Oasis $5M Zip code Parking - Property Id: 280157 Beautiful Furnished 2BR 2BA Garden Suite in Hillsborough Conveniently located between San Francisco and Silicon Valley Safe, quiet and exclusive
Results within 1 mile of Hillsborough
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Beresford Park
15 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,171
1029 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Burlingame Gardens
16 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Northwest Heights
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Central
1 Unit Available
710 N Claremont ST 2
710 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
900 sqft
This recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment boasts a wide open living space that opens up to a large covered patio area and a very spacious yard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown San Mateo
1 Unit Available
555 Laurel Avenue
555 Laurel Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1873 sqft
JUST RENTED! No longer available. OWNERS: Do you need professional guidance that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
320 Peninsula Ave
320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800 Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
11 Hayward Avenue
11 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
*** do not use the application apply button. Please obtain from rental agent *** Centrally located, spacious 2-story condo unit in Highly desirable San Mateo neighborhood of Hayward Park. 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths! 1500 square feet plus a patio.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsborough
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Crestmoor
11 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Neighborhood 2
14 Units Available
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,130
1243 sqft
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,901
1047 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Neighborhood 9
40 Units Available
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
860 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Neighborhood 7
14 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Sterling Downs
6 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Neighborhood 2
7 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hillsdale
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,429
1063 sqft
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1193 sqft
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Neighborhood 1
10 Units Available
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,143
915 sqft
Fantastic views of the waterfront. Beautifully appointed kitchens and large patios or balconies. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Two pools, ping pong tables, volleyball and tennis course available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,553
938 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Hillsdale
38 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
