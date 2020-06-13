Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

218 Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Palo Alto
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
752 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2302 Oakwood Drive
2302 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1400 sqft
Available 08/15/20 House near Stanford, Facebook, Amazon and Google - Property Id: 298364 Private dorm-like house recently remodeled offers remote-operated gated parking for 3+ cars.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
919 Gates Street
919 Gates Street, East Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1890 sqft
Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - ***The home is currently occupied, please do not disturb*** Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
829 Donohoe St
829 Donohoe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1950 sqft
One bedroom available in a Stylish & spacious three-story home located in East Palo Alto. It is an en suite with tons of storage space and as big as a studio apartment and has a lot of privacy because its the only room on that floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2121 Cooley Avenue - 1
2121 Cooley Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
920 sqft
A charming 2-bedroom home in an incredible location. Easy access to freeway 101, University Ave, Amazon, Silicon Valley, multiple shopping centers, and some of the best restaurants in the area. The unit is beautifully updated and newly painted.
Results within 1 mile of East Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
45 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,744
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
722 Channing AVE
722 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
600 sqft
1BR apt close-in to downtown PA.Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors. Open, light, and quiet $2,795/ mo plus separate storage room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
795 Greer Road
795 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1186 sqft
Bright 3 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This property features open concept living and dining spaces that allow an abundance of natural light into the home from the floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Menlo Oaks
1 Unit Available
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
813 Melville Avenue
813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,495
2044 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto TOUR 6/9 5pm - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565 Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.
Results within 5 miles of East Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
22 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,521
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,935
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,205
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
69 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$3,027
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,875
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,040
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,187
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,680
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,686
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,517
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,971
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Palo Alto, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Palo Alto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

