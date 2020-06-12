/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
175 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Colma, CA
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Colma
5 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,617
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Colma
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
Serramonte
28 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Sunshine Gardens
22 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Serramonte
7 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.
Results within 5 miles of Colma
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Crestmoor
11 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Avalon
4 Units Available
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
980 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bayview
11 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
11 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Hillside
2 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1111 sqft
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1093 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Diamond Heights
11 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,013
1148 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Bayshore
6 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1283 sqft
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
West Portal
1 Unit Available
2790 19th Ave.
2790 19th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1595 sqft
Expansive 2 bedroom, 2 bath property in a desirable doorman building, combining the convenience of city living with the tranquility of living between two green areas while still close to SF State University and the Stonestown Shopping Center.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Crocker Amazon
1 Unit Available
1888 Geneva Ave 1115
1888 Geneva Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1017 sqft
Highpoint Terrace - Property Id: 295820 Panoramic, bay view. Private canyon view home with all high-end finishes and upgrades you want in a home.
1 of 35
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Bernal Heights
1 Unit Available
41 Winfield Street
41 Winfield Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
Beautiful, Light-filled Victorian Home In Prime Location + Wonderful View + Please Contact for Showing Information - Two Bedroom, Two Bath + Large Bonus Room Bright, Comfortable Living Room Formal dining room Bright kitchen with room for breakfast
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
53 Wilder Street Unit 204
53 Wilder Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
990 sqft
53 Wilder Street Unit 204 Available 06/20/20 **LARGE & SPACIOUS CONDO JUST STEPS FROM GLEN PARK BART STATION** - This modern and spacious two-bedroom, two-bath condo showcases modern touches throughout, with cherry cabinets and stainless steel
