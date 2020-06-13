Apartment List
139 Apartments for rent in Belmont, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,417
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Western Hills
16 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,104
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Sterling Downs
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,603
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,917
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Belmont Country Club
1 Unit Available
811 Covington Road
811 Covington Road, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1334 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Cipriani. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, laundry in building, yard, and garage. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Neighborhood 8
8 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,810
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Clearfield Park
10 Units Available
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,522
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,547
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,189
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Hillsdale
39 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,126
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,218
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Neighborhood 7
15 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,788
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Lagoon
18 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,195
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
2006 Hastings Shore LN
2006 Hastings Shore Lane, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
988 sqft
This floor level condo will be ready to move in as of July 3, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
223 29th Avenue
223 29th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
223 29th Avenue Available 07/05/20 Fabulous remodeled / Best San Mateo Location!! - This is truly a wonderful home, tastefully remodeled & updated throughout. Walk to Hillsdale Shopping Center, 25th Avenue shops and more! Access to Highway 101.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Neighborhood 8
1 Unit Available
1020 Hatteras Ct
1020 Hatteras Court, Foster City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated large two-story home 4 Br, 3 Ba, + a bonus room upstairs. House has 2700+ square feet. The best location in Foster City! Quiet and private, located in cul-de-sac.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Marina Lagoon
1 Unit Available
3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104
3077 Los Prados Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
785 sqft
Hello prospective tenants! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available for rent! - 2 Private Car Ports available - Storage Space - Laundry in the building - Near to Foster City, VISA, PlayStation and downtown San Mateo.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hillsdale
26 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,963
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,901
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
12 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,885
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,145
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Neighborhood 2
5 Units Available
Beach Park
1999 Beach Park Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,387
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,112
976 sqft
Waterfront living near SR-92. On the banks of 218-acre lagoon. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to Google and Apple headquarters. Community has sauna and pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Redwood Shores
21 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,746
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,786
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,989
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Shoreview
7 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,091
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Redwood Shores
12 Units Available
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,436
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Redwood Shores
14 Units Available
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,754
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Neighborhood 4
9 Units Available
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,777
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
915 sqft
Modern community with a large pool, recreation area, and fitness center. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closets, and fireplaces in units. On-site fire pit, clubhouse, and volleyball court. Pool.
City Guide for Belmont, CA

Greetings and salutations, Left Coast apartment hunters, and welcome to your Belmont, California virtual leasing headquarters! Situated on the majestic San Francisco Peninsula between San Carlos and San Mateo, Belmont is among the Bay Area’s most diverse and well-kept little cities. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in Belmont? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because your future Belmont stomping grounds are just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Belmont? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Looking to land a cheap apartment for rent in Belmont? Obviously, the higher the price tag, the more luxurious the amenities tend to be (vaulted ceilings, panoramic views, granite countertops, Olympic sized pools, etc). Just don’t hesitate too long to submit a leasing app once you’re sure you’ve found your dream apartment, as rentals in Belmont aren’t usually available for long before someone swoops them up.

Luckily, apartment specials do pop up frequently in Belmont, so be sure to keep checking the listings for new deals. Also, most property managers do perform basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, you’ll need a cosigner with good credit to help you seal the deal for your fancy new Belmont, California apartment.

Fortunately, Belmont has a lot more going for it than sweet apartment deals. Want to get out and have some fun in the sun? Plan a daytime trip to the famous, Half Moon Bay State Beach or one of the city’s many scenic nautical parks. Other popular attractions include the equally famous Aquarium of the Bay and the Hiller Aviation Museum. Plus, with San Jose, San Francisco, Napa, and Berkeley all just a stone’s throw away (assuming one can throw a stone several miles, of course), it’s safe to you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Belmont.

Factor in a variety of neighborhoods and tons of unbeatable apartment deals, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Belmont. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the perfect Belmont, California apartment for rent, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belmont, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belmont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

