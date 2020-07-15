/
2 bedroom apartments
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Village of Oak Creek, AZ
35 Cord Dr
35 Cord Circle, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Gorgeous Sedona Rental - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1488 Sq. Ft., 2 Car Garage Attached, Wood Fireplace, Borders Golf Course With Beautiful Golf Course Views, Covered Patio Unfurnished, 12 month lease $1500.00 Security Deposit, $300.
130 Castle Rock Road #46
130 Castle Rock Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1252 sqft
130 Castle Rock Road #46 Available 08/05/20 WILD TURKEY TOWNHOME - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - THIS SINGLE LEVEL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IS NICELY LOCATED WITHIN THE WILD TURKEY COMPLEX WITH REAR PATIO BACKING A GRASSY COMMON AREA WITH RED ROCK VIEWS.
245 Oak Creek Blvd.
245 Oak Creek Boulevard, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1824 sqft
245 Oak Creek Blvd. Available 08/01/20 $2000 / 2br - 1824ft2 - 245 Oak Creek Blvd (West Sedona) - Tenant Procure - This incredible mid-century modern located in the heart of West Sedona is minutes from shopping and hiking.
80 Jones Lane
80 Jones Lane, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1580 sqft
HOUSE: UPPER RED ROCK LOOP - COME ENJOY A PEACEFUL, OFF THE BEATEN PATH, MINI RANCH ON UPPER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD, 2+ ACRE, SINGLE LEVEL, 2/2 WITH POSSIBLE DEN, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM, HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REAR FENCE, SOME LANDSCAPING
Verified
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
Offering 45 rental apartment homes, located in West Sedona, Pinon Lofts will boast four different floor plans, consisting of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
281 Sunset Hills Drive
281 Sunset Hills Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1316 sqft
WEST SEDONA - Sunset Hills is a 55+ age restricted community. Nicely updated manufactured home on a very private lot. Panoramic mountain views and backing to National Forest land for great outdoor living. Built in 1985, approx.1316 sqft.
170 Navajo Trail A
170 Navajo Trl, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished All-Inclusive Quiet Uptown Home - Property Id: 186840 This home is a cozy, FULLY FURNISHED, ready-to-move-in space, perfect for a single person or couple, that is on a quiet dead-end street (no airbnbs
720 Jordan Rd
720 Jordan Road, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1500 sqft
3 month lease only, 4 months may be negotiated. Be ready to unpack your bags and enjoy Sedona in this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome. Amazing views of forest and Steamboat, Ship, and Fin Rock Formations from windows and deck.