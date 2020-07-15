/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6104 S. Montanas De Suenos
6104 S Montanas de Suenos, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1681 sqft
3BR/2BA/1CP, 1680 sq.ft. home in Hereford, AZ - This 3BR/2BA/1CP, 1680 sq.ft. manufactured home in Hereford, AZ is minutes from Sierra Vista, AZ & Ft. Huachuca.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3463 Choctaw
3463 E Choctaw Dr, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with a den/office - Beautiful house with four bedrooms + office/den. Large master bedroom w/crown molding, door to patio & updated bath. Very huge laundry room w/plenty of room for hobbies & built in ironing board.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
8099 S. Geoffrion Street
8099 S Geoffrion St, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
5BR/2BA/2CG, 2539 sq.ft. on 4.19 acres in Hereford, AZ - This 5BR/2BA/2CG, 2539 sq.ft.home on 4.19 acres in Hereford, AZ is minutes from Sierra Vista, AZ & Ft. Huachuca.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5715 White Oak
5715 S White Oak Ln, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1568 sqft
Country Living - Split floor plan, three bedrooms, and two full baths. This manufactured home sits on an acre lot and has a family room and large living room. Washer and dryer hook-ups No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906114)
Results within 1 mile of Sierra Vista Southeast
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
4596 Tranquility Street
4596 Tranquility St, Sierra Vista, AZ
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3616 SNEAD Drive
3616 Snead Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
olfers Dream, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home over 2000 sqft on a large lot in the desirable country club estates. This home features a large covered patio and back yard great for entertaining or relaxing under the pergola taking in the views.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
3405 Eagle Ridge Drive
3405 Eagle Ridge Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1918 sqft
Spacious home in Eagle Ridge subdivision. Home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, Backyard has open views of mountains. Has an extended patio. Cement Counter Tops in kitchen, split floor plan, 2 Car garage with lots of storage.
Last updated July 19 at 09:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071
3379 Sequoia Ct, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1366 sqft
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071 Available 08/01/19 - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with lots of upgrades. Easy care AZ landscaping in front.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
4508 Redwood Street
4508 Redwood St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1348 sqft
Very nice home with 3 bedrooms in The Holidays and close to the Community Pool & Center. There's a natural gas fireplace in the Great Room and a Has hookup for your gas grill on the patio. Background has Artificial Grass for easy maintenance.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2953 Player Ave.
2953 Player Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1800 sqft
2953 Player Ave. Available 07/22/20 2953 Player Ave. , Sierra Vista AZ - Country Club Estates - go to www.fwpcresidential.com to inquire about this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4181 Rocky Mountain Way Way
4181 Rocky Mountain Way, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1429 sqft
Large newer home, Granite countertops in kitchen and baths, Manhattan Glass backsplash with under cabinet lights, bay window, additional tile floor, open floor plan-great use of space.
Results within 5 miles of Sierra Vista Southeast
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2152 Valley Sage St
2152 Valley Sage St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1700 sqft
2152 Valley Sage St Available 08/07/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, with 2 Car Garage, Central A/C - Available December 6th....
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
906 San Simeon Drive
906 San Simeon Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
A Floorplan to floor you! Beautiful, spacious and open, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in the desirable Chaparral Village area on a large corner lot. Block wall around easy care back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
2140 Taos Drive
2140 Taos Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
A bright home with 3rd bedroom or den, two car garage and finished shed for extra toys or tinkering.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
581 Temple Drive
581 Temple Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2178 sqft
Superb home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath split plan with extra room off of family room. Den can be 4th bdrm, w/bay window. Great kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space plus a double oven. Spacious bedrooms all have bay windows.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
4103 Calle Barona
4103 Calle Barona, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1019 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4784 Chaparral Loop
4784 Chaparral Loop, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1214 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
7871 East Sky Island Place
7871 E Sky Island Pl, Cochise County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1490 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4945 East De Medici Drive
4945 E De Medici Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1281 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5271 Desert Shadows Drive
5271 Desert Shadows Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
- Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home and has newer carpet in all bedrooms and custom tile throughout the rest of the home. Remodeled kitchen (includes new gas stove, vent hood and refrid). Living room, large dining room, open kitchen.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
900 Estancia Drive
900 Estancia Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2397 sqft
View this property or any of our other available rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
509 Andrea Dora Ave
509 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Extra! Extra! Extra! Read all about it! - Newsworthy value in the 3 bedroom all with ceiling fans, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$850
993 sqft
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B Available 05/08/20 Cozy Condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, A/C, Washer & Dryer included - Available May 8th.....
Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
435 Via Luna
435 Via Luna, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1332 sqft
This 3BR/2BA/2CG home is centrally located in Sierra Vista, AZ minutes from Ft. Huachuca, shopping and schools. The home has central A/C, a wood-burning fireplace and hard surface floors - no carpet. Large, fenced back yard with lots of rose bushes.