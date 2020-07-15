/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wetumpka, AL
Last updated June 15 at 03:01 PM
3 Units Available
Legacy at River Run
35 Cherry St, Wetumpka, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Legacy at River Run is located right on the Coosa River! The location is a hidden treasure tucked off the busy intersections featuring many dining options right around the bend.
Results within 10 miles of Wetumpka
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
36 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$949
1108 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
6 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$789
1050 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$978
1045 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1108 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
4 Units Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$774
1100 sqft
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
31 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$908
1134 sqft
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Last updated July 1 at 02:11 PM
4 Units Available
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1125 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live The Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts are right at your backdoor, and you'll be one block from a large neighborhood park with playground equipment, lake, ball field and walking
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
9 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
708 Dalraida Rd
708 Dalraida Road, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
466 Eastdale Road So.
466 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1100 sqft
- Apartment in Eastdale Area No Pets Allowed (RLNE4555442)