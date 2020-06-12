/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
99 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pike Road, AL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
31 Units Available
The Grove at Stone Park
160 Stone Park Blvd, Pike Road, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1536 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Community amenities include saltwater pools, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna and tanning beds, and dog park. Apartment units feature fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Bungalow Court
7 Bungalow Court, Pike Road, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2188 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5815961)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
7113 Rolling Hills Blvd
7113 Rolling Hills Boulevard, Pike Road, AL
Turn-key colonial in Montgomery's most sought-after golf-course community! From the formal dining room, to the living room complete with a cozy fireplace, the functional floor plan is perfect for both everyday living and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Pike Road
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9307 Turnberry Park Drive
9307 Turnberry Park Drive, Montgomery, AL
9307 Turnberry Park Drive Available 07/01/20 New Park - 9307 Turnberry Park Drive - Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA home in New Park.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9720 Silver Bell Ct.
9720 Silver Bell Ct, Montgomery County, AL
- (RLNE4820533)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8955 Abingdon Place
8955 Abingdon Place, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1605 sqft
8955 Abingdon Place Available 07/01/20 Deer Creek Beauty! - Pool maintenance is included in rent. Please ask us about military discounts. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4109677)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8721 Lindsey Ln
8721 Lindsey Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1465 sqft
Available the end of April. Lovely 3beds/2bath brick home located in Ryan Ridge Place subdivision on the East Side of Montgomery. Amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, central air and heat.
Results within 5 miles of Pike Road
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
138 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
56 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
8 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6040 Eric Lane
6040 Eric Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1062 sqft
**3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath off Troy Hwy **- CALL 334-345-0186 to view - www.334rentals.com - This home is a 3 bed 1.5 bath with fresh paint, tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has open space connecting to the dinning room.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive, Montgomery, AL
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive - Welcome Home to 2758 Baldwin Brook Drive! This beautiful 4bedroom/2bath home is a great place to call home! You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-for-rent.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6536 Triston Way
6536 Triston Way, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1808 sqft
**3 bed 2 bath** East Side Home - This home is a 3 bed two bath with an open floor plan, the master bedroom is on one side with rooms 2 and 3 on the other side.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3120 Ravenwood Drive
3120 Ravenwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1232 sqft
3120 Ravenwood Drive Available 08/24/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Virginia Estates! When entering the family room you notice the fireplace and low maintenance floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3222 Elsberry Road
3222 Elsberry Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1508 sqft
3222 Elsberry Road Available 07/30/20 3222 Elsberry Road - Welcome Home to 3222 Elsberry Road! This is a charming 3bedroom/1bath home in the Elsmeade Community! The home features a relaxing front and back porch area and a fully fenced backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3704 Carriage Place
3704 Carriage Place, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1508 sqft
- This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home features living room/dining room combo. For more information, please call us at 334-352-7600. (RLNE4772813)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2981 Moorcroft Drive
2981 Moorcroft Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1320 sqft
Cut Brick Home! - Over 1,300 square feet, the chance to relax freely doesn't end with the covered patio. In fact, it continues throughout the decently-sized 3 bedrooms with ample closet space and the large bonus room found at the rear of the home.