/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:05 PM
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ozark, AL
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
267 Graceland Cir
267 Graceland Cir, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1570 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/26/2020 all dates subject to change)) NO Pets. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 Car garage, fenced yard and quarterly pest control included. (CLB)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
245 Westview Dr
245 Westview Dr, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1160 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW-all dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!! Cute house that sits on a corner lot between Ann St and Westview with open yard, hard woods through out, new windows, wood burning fireplace, outside laundry room/storage and
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
4981 Andrews Avenue, Apt D
4981 Andrews Ave, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
989 sqft
Newly renovated apartment with Refrigerator, Microwave, and stove. New flooring. The property is located in a driving distance to shopping and restaurants. Also, there is a gazebo that leads out to a lake in the back of the property. A must see...
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:31pm
1 Unit Available
166 White Oak Circle
166 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:31pm
1 Unit Available
150 White Oak Circle
150 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookside
102 Brookside Ln, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
102 Brookside Available 04/12/20 102 Brookside Lane, Ozark - All appliances, fireplace, 1car garage, pets negotiable (RLNE3429270)
Results within 10 miles of Ozark
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
232 Candlebrook Drive
232 Candlebrook Drive, Coffee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1106 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath two-story town townhome is affordable and close to the Ft. Rucker gate. Includes all major kitchen appliances, washing machine and dryer, walk-in closets, and a large covered patio with a storage closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
107 Cottage Ave
107 Cottage Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1726 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath townhome in Cotton Creek. This home offers 1726 square feet of open living space. This home has a one car garage. Pets are negotiable with this property.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Crestview Dr.
112 Crestview Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
112 Crestview Dr. Available 07/01/20 112 Crestview Dr, Enterprise - All appliances, pets negotiable, fenced yard, fireplace, 1 car garage (RLNE4130065)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Christopher Dr
106 Christopher Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
106 Christopher Dr Available 07/27/20 106 Christopher - All appliances, wood fireplace, 2 car garage, fence, pets negotiable (RLNE3165680)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 N Springview Dr
130 N Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1494 sqft
130 N Springview Dr Available 08/18/20 Dunwoody Subdivision - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage in the Dunwoody subdivision. All major appliances provided along with a washer & dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10 Courtyard Way
10 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
((AVAILABLE 7/02/2020)) No Pets. 2 Car garage with no fence, includes pool/clubhouse, pest control, lawn care, tennis court use and washer/dryer. (CLB)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
523 Victoria Dr
523 Victoria Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1418 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/29/2020- All dates are subject to change. )) PETS ALLOWED UNDER 25LBS! 2 car garage, fenced yard, den area with quarterly pest control included. CLB
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
111 Victoria Dr
111 Victoria Drive, Enterprise, AL
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change )) Pets under 25 pounds. Large shaded backyard with pecan trees, large front yard and covered patio. pest control, 2 car garage includes washer/dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
213 Elizabeth Ln
213 Elizabeth Ln, Daleville, AL
((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Freshly painted. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, split bedrooms, ceiling fans in every room. (CLB)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
111 Woodberry Dr
111 Woodberry Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!! 1 car garage, fenced rear yard, washer/dryer, pest control, lawn care and pool/clubhouse use included. (CLB)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
118 Blackhawk Dr
118 Blackhawk Dr, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change ))No Pets. 2 car garage, large fenced back yard with deck, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups and quarterly pest control included. (CLB)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
503 East Morningview Drive
503 Morningview Drive, Enterprise, AL
**Call TLS Property Management for showing details. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage located in Valley Chase Subdivision. Features included tile and wood flooring and a spacious, fenced in back yard with a large storage shed for use.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
239 Wakefield Way
239 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1495 sqft
Corner unit!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located in Wakefield Subdivision. Features included wood plank tile floors in the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms, a fenced in back yard, and clubhouse with pool access.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
209 Antler Drive
209 Antler Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1349 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage. Features include hardwood and carpet floors throughout, a spacious, screened in back porch, and a shaded, fenced in back yard.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Riverview Ct
308 Riverview Ct, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
308 Riverview Ct Available 07/15/20 1.5 Story Home w/Wraparound Porch in Daleville! - 1.5 Story, 3BR/2BA home with 4 Car Detached Carport in Daleville. Wraparound porch overlooks a spacious backyard area with a large storage shed.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
170 County Rd. 751
170 County Road 751, Coffee County, AL
170 County Rd. 751 Available 06/15/20 Curington Farms - Pool & Lawn Care Included! - Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Curington Farms. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room along with eat-in kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10 Stratford Ln
10 Stratford Lane, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1897 sqft
10 Stratford Ln Available 06/30/20 Clubview Estates - - 3BR/2BA house with 2 Car Garage in beautiful Clubview Estates. All kitchen appliances included; washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room. Gas fireplace in living room.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
21 Courtyard Way
21 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Spacious townhome near Ft. Rucker - Property Id: 136366 Updated townhome in quiet neighborhood, close to Ft. Rucker. Pool, tennis court, basketball court and gym access included. Spacious serene deck to enjoy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.