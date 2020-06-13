Apartment List
/
AL
/
moody
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Moody, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Results within 5 miles of Moody

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
694 South Hillcrest Road
694 S Hillcrest Rd, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1825 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
588 Kincaid Cove Lane
588 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1270 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Odenveille features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
615 Kincaid Cove Lane
615 Kincaid Cove Ln, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1125 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! This cute home is fully equipped to meet your families needs! This home offers a single level floor plan, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
591 Kincaid Cove Lane
591 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1125 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Come check out this cute three bedroom, two bath rental in Odenville! This home is a single

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Deer Creek Drive
135 Deer Creek Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,310
135 Deer Creek Drive Available 06/18/20 Home for Rent in Odenville!! Available to View NOW!!! - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood, and is conveniently minutes from I-59.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
145 Cedar Ridge Available 06/23/20 Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
925 Maple Trace
925 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Home in Odenville! Available NOW for Viewings!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your own home? Click the link to start touring now!!!** https://www.zillow.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
270 Hathaway Lane
270 Hathaway Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Home For Rent in Margaret, AL...

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
860 Kent Drive
860 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Home available for rent in Margaret - Deposit Pending!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home w/ 1 car garage! Open floor plan, great for entertaining.

1 of 11

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
828 Kent Drive
828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ?? https://www.zillow.
Results within 10 miles of Moody
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$928
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
2600 Streetman Circle
2600 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1700 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
2811 Creek Lane Northeast
2811 Creek Lane Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1098 sqft
Nice house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The house has hardwood floors all throughout the rooms with tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious, has great cabinet space, and granite countertops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5922 Debbie Drive
5922 Debbie Drive, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,315
1413 sqft
Come view this beautiful home in Trussville! It has an eat-in kitchen with black appliances including a flat-top stove. There is a shaded back porch, and a fenced-in area for pets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1705 Serene Circle
1705 Serene Circle, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1640 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home features 1640sq.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5368 Willow Ridge Lane
5368 Willow Ridge Lane, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1114 sqft
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cheery and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath move-in ready split-level that features a sunny living room, and a fully applianced large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1328 Oak Terrace
1328 Oak Terrace, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1772 sqft
Welcome to this modern home in Center Point! The kitchen is bright with unique counter tops, tons of cabinet space, high end stainless steel appliances, and an open concept to the second living room! The back yard is private and fenced in.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5427 Faucett Road
5427 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1148 sqft
Check out this split-level home with a bright living and an upgraded kitchen! You don't have to look any further, this is the home for you! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a flat-top stove, granite counters, and an under mounted sink.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1233 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home really features 3 levels. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
JUST REDUCED!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready split level home in the heart of Center Point. Easy care laminate hardwood floors and carpet throughout. The spacious living room is great for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Moody, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moody renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Moody 3 BedroomsMoody Apartments with BalconyMoody Apartments with Garage
Moody Apartments with ParkingMoody Apartments with Pool
Moody Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoody Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, AL
Grayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALJacksonville, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALAnniston, ALBrook Highland, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University