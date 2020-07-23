Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in Minor, AL with hardwood floors

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
2997 Canoles Ave
2997 Canoles Avenue, Minor, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,035
1775 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Birmingham with 4 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building,a sun room, Fully Fenced Yard and a car port! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!
Results within 5 miles of Minor
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Smithfield Estates
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Pratt
936 Court T
936 T Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1056 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in South Pratt City Community - The 3 bedroom home has been recently renovated. Formal Living room. Formal Dining room. Visit http://www.wattsrealty.com/tenants to view our qualification requirements for residency.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
325 Cypress Avenue
325 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1160 sqft
325 Cypress Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming 1930's 3 Bedroom Cottage in Mulga, Ala.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
1806 31st Street, Ensley
1806 31st Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
1302 sqft
Birmingham/Ensley - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Formal Living room and Dining Room, Kitchen, Hardwood floors in Living room and Dining room, Totally remodeled, Central Heat and Air.. To take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5325 Washburn Dr
5325 Washburn Drive, Adamsville, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,130
1800 sqft
This property located in Adamsville with 5 beds, 2 bath is newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout! It has a garage, a car port,a storage building, a covered porch, a Fully Fenced Yard and a Flat lot! Call us TODAY

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Forest Ave
208 Forest Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, carport, fully fenced yard and a sunroom!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5216 Henderson Rd
5216 Henderson Road, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1288 sqft
Precious home in the Adamsville area with 3BR, 1BA, dining area, large laundry, covered front porch and fenced backyard! Newly renovated with new flooring, new granite counters, lovely fixtures and more! Call us today to schedule a tour! 205-410-8785

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
929 Chichester Dr
929 Chichester Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2116 sqft
***NEW CONSTRUCTION!!***This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area is gorgeous! Beautiful granite counters, walk-in closets, master suite, double vanity in the master bath and so much more!! Enjoy the outdoors while relaxing on the

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
7441 Canada Ave
7441 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
5 Bedrooms
$975
1736 sqft
Check out this "Property Coming Soon" located in Birmingham! With 5 beds, 2 bath, newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring throughout! A covered porch, a flat lot and a Sunroom! Call us now at 205-410-8785!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1004 Tower Dr
1004 Tower Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1325 sqft
CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale house ready for immediate rental! This home is so inviting with it's bright red door, blue shutters, cute fireplace, large living area and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1908 Sue Dr
1908 Sue Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1604 sqft
This home has everything you're looking for, beautiful hardwood floors in the living and dining room, beautiful clean carpet in all bedrooms and den. All the bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
5504 Terrace J
5504 Terrace J, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Check out this well kept 2 bed 1 bath home in the Ensley area. This all-electric home features hardwood floors in the living room and nice clean carpet in both bedrooms. No appliances included. There's an open shed for storage in the backyard.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1305 Devine Dr
1305 Devine Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
940 sqft
Come see this beautiful all-electric home. It features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, oven, and dishwasher. Three roomy bedrooms with closet space and 1.5 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
4724 Ave R
4724 Avenue R, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1554 sqft
Completely renovated home for rent!!! Wow is the first thing that will come to mind when you enter this amazing home! If you are looking for an open floorpan, this is the one! Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors are just a few of the

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
420 4th Ave
420 4th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1192 sqft
COMING SOON to the market in Pleasant Grove! This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom property is a quaint gem! Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. Spacious living area and HUGE rooms with brand new carpet.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
1741 33rd St Ens
1741 33rd Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1741 33rd St Ensley - FOR RENT:::: 3 Bedrooms - 1 Bath Large kitchen hardwood floors Nice yard & Detached storage Updated Bathroom CALL TODAY! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205) 985-1010 Office Property is managed by TMI Real
Results within 10 miles of Minor
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,057
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Minor, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Minor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

