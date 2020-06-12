Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AL

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
420 Ladiga St SE
420 Ladiga St SE, Jacksonville, AL
Beautiful 4 bed/1.5 bath, Fully furnished - Thank you for your interest in Good Faith Property Management! Visit our website, www.goodfaithpm.com for additional information.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
111 Marie Avenue SW
111 Marie Ave SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
111 Marie Avenue SW Available 08/01/20 111 Marie Avenue SW - Taylor Real Estate Solutions would love to serve your rental needs! www.taylorrealestatesolutions.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
942 Carson Lane
942 Carson Ln SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
942 CARSON LANE, JACKSONVILLE - 942 Carson Ln Jacksonville Alabama!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4702889)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1470 Rochester Road SE
1470 Rochester Rd SE, Jacksonville, AL
1470 Rochester Road SE 4 Bedroom 3 Bath in Jacksonville !!!! - 1470 Rochester No Pets Allowed (RLNE4507889)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
305 Wilson Dr. SW
305 Wilson Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
305 Wilson Drive SW - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with two living spaces, dining room, kitchen with range and fridge all located on a level lot. No Section 8. (RLNE4153723)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
706 W. Francis St.
706 Francis St W, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
706 W. Francis Street - One level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Jacksonville featuring a kitchen with range and fridge, dining room, laundry room with hook-ups, single carport and outside storage, central heat & air, and some fenced yard.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
300 Parker Place
300 Parker Pl, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
300 Parker Place - One level home in Jacksonville near the Community Center with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, open kitchen/living room floor plan with range, fridge and dishwasher, deck, fenced back yard, double tile shower in master bedroom, double

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
406 7th Avenue, NE
406 7th Ave NE, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
406 7th Avenue NE - One level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Home features, living room, dining room, eat-in-kitchen with wall oven, cook top, dishwasher, fridge & pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
96 Mary Dr
96 Mary Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1314 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
Verified

Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
441 Buckner Circle
441 Buckner Cir, Anniston, AL
441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
1704 Savannah Rd
1704 Savannah Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1704 Savannah Drive - One level home on large, level lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, dishwasher & fridge with ice maker, dining room, living room with fireplace, utility area with hook-ups, central heat & air, small double
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
917 W 52nd Street
917 W 52nd St, Saks, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
917 W 52nd Street - One level, completely remodeled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 brand new ceramic tile baths, features mostly laminate flooring with 2 rooms with new carpet, fresh paint throughout, living room, eat-in-kitchen with brand new smooth top

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
410 Iron City Cut-Off Road
410 Iron City Cutoff, Calhoun County, AL
White Plains Area 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road, Anniston, AL 36207 - This unique property in White Plains is 5,244 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1415 Christine Ave 1
1415 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1415 Christine Ave. #1 NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 1415 Christine No Pets Allowed (RLNE4211047)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1 Timothy Trace
1 Timothy Trce, Anniston, AL
1 TIMOTHY TRACE SMART HOME in EAST ANNISTON - Huge smart home in Anniston! Located on top of Tenth street mountain this home offers lots of space. Pest control and lawn maintenance included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4076024)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
205 Mary Lane
205 Mary Ln, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
205 Mary Lane Available 06/30/20 205 Mary Lane 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - 205 Mary No Pets Allowed (RLNE3750128)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2625 CALLAHAN LANE
2625 Callahan Ln, Anniston, AL
2625 CALLAHAN LANE Available 06/19/20 2625 CALLAHAN LANE - Looking for a large home in move in condition. This is it! This 4 or 5 bedroom home with 3 baths is in a very nice location and on a great lot.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove Road Available 07/15/20 51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
714 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE Available 07/24/20 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in ANNISTON !! - 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE !!!! (RLNE2384010)

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
830 Maplewood Avenue
830 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
3 bedroom & 1.5 bsths - This updated home sits on a large corner lot in East Anniston. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is also a large yard with a storage building. Spire Gas Anniston Water Alabama Power (RLNE5639020)

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
249 Cunningham Dr
249 Cunningham Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1750 sqft
Remodeled one level home in the Wellborn School District with laminate and tile flooring throughout.

Last updated February 7
1 Unit Available
84 Twin Oaks Drive
84 Twin Oaks Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1376 sqft
Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents about how you can get 50% off your security deposit! Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No

Last updated October 28
1 Unit Available
1020 Pipe Street
1020 Pipe St, West End-Cobb Town, AL
1020 Pipe Street - Great 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with hardwood and tile throughout. Wellborn School District (RLNE4020902)

