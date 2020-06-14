Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Graysville, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Graysville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
131 Center Ave NW
131 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
950 sqft
Cozy home ready for immediate rental in the quiet Graysville area! Full brick house has 2-car caport and a large backyard. Inside, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Graysville

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
920 Crestview Drive
920 Crestview Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1466 sqft
This split-level home in Adamsville is spacious and bright! The front living room welcomes you with hardwood floors and two big windows. The kitchen has storage galore and a sliding glass door exits to the back porch.
Results within 5 miles of Graysville
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Smithfield Estates
14 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,075
1560 sqft
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
921 Heflin Ave E
921 Heflin Avenue East, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$960
1484 sqft
CHARMING Forestdale home!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled in a great area and is convenient to everything.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
317 Cypress Ave
317 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1289 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Fully fenced yard, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us now and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
612 Rose Hill Rd
612 Rose Hill Road, Forestdale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2136 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** LARGE home in the Forestdale area! 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
923 McDonald Chapel Road
923 Mcdonald Chapel Road, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
2092 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Are you ready to move into this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom! This home offers hardwood floors throughout, a perfect deck patio to enjoy the Spring weather and

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
629 Bluebell Rd
629 Blue Bell Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
1213 sqft
Forestdale - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,living room, dining room, large kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Central heat and air, built in cabinets. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home". (RLNE5780645)

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
917 Laverne St
917 Laverne Street, Forestdale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1764 sqft
This home is ready to move in and has plenty of room! This 4 bedrooms 2 bath home features a nice living room and a separate dining room with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Huge, clean kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 10 miles of Graysville

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
370 Railroad Ave
370 Railroad Ave, Dora, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1388 sqft
COMING SOON!! All newly renovated property located in Dora with 2 beds, 1 bath, granite counters,luxury flooring, a covered porch, a carport, 1=-car garage and a flat lot!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1205 10th Way
1205 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Property Coming Soon!!! All newly renovated located in Pleasant Grove with 3 beds, 2 bath, Granite Counters, Luxury Flooring throughout and a Garage!! Call us at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
840 Twin Ridge Dr
840 Twin Ridge Drive, Gardendale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1692 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house will go FAST!! Located in desirable Gardendale it has 4 beds, 2 baths, finished basement and its located on an awesome Street!! Nice open floor plan and its been completely renovated with granite counter tops, all new

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
355 Kelley Dr
355 Kelley Drive, Kimberly, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
2000 sqft
Newly renovated property located in Kimberly with 5 beds, 3 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring , a covered porch and a sun room!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2900 Walker Chapel Rd
2900 Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
Awesome location!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home has a nice flat yard with a adorable front porch and side deck!! All newly renovated inside to include wood flooring, custom paint, tile flooring and new counter tops! Plenty of space to make this

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Smithfield Estates
1 Unit Available
929 Chichester Dr
929 Chichester Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2116 sqft
***NEW CONSTRUCTION!!***This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area is gorgeous! Beautiful granite counters, walk-in closets, master suite, double vanity in the master bath and so much more!! Enjoy the outdoors while relaxing on the

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
525 Virginia Street
525 Virginia Street, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1372 sqft
Walk into a bright and open living room with wood floors. The kitchen has white appliances and room for a large dining room table and bar seating. There is a second sunken living room which leads onto the covered back porch and fenced-in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
404 8th Terrace West
404 8th Terrace West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
726 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Graysville, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Graysville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

