89 Apartments for rent in Clay, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5922 Debbie Drive
5922 Debbie Drive, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,315
1413 sqft
Come view this beautiful home in Trussville! It has an eat-in kitchen with black appliances including a flat-top stove. There is a shaded back porch, and a fenced-in area for pets.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5554 Spanish Trce
5554 Spanish Trace, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Beautiful house waiting for you! Fenced in backyard. Large deck and porch. Split level home. Fans in all the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 downstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5329 Tyler Loop Road
5329 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home available for rent in Pinson!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Home with beautiful renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6237 Moss Rock Dr
6237 Moss Rock Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1157 sqft
Start Packing! This one level brick home features an Eat-in kitchen off of the spacious living room. A laundry room on the main level. Gas heat and gas water heater. Three roomy bedrooms and one with its own bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Clay
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
2811 Creek Lane Northeast
2811 Creek Lane Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1098 sqft
Nice house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The house has hardwood floors all throughout the rooms with tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious, has great cabinet space, and granite countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5368 Willow Ridge Lane
5368 Willow Ridge Lane, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1114 sqft
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cheery and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath move-in ready split-level that features a sunny living room, and a fully applianced large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5427 Faucett Road
5427 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1148 sqft
Check out this split-level home with a bright living and an upgraded kitchen! You don't have to look any further, this is the home for you! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a flat-top stove, granite counters, and an under mounted sink.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1233 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home really features 3 levels. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
2708 7th Street Northeast
2708 7th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1451 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow features spacious rooms, a gorgeous sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops and a pass-thru to the living room,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
712 Country View Court
712 Countryview Court Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1311 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great home to call your own! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is one you don't want to miss, laminated wood floors, a formal dining room, perfect deck for

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
2500 Carmel Road
2500 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1640 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This split-level 4 bedroom, 1 and 2 half bath home, is spacious and newly renovated! The beautiful hard woods span the entire house.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
6321 Stonehaven Lane
6321 Stonehaven Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2829 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a large eat-in kitchen. There are beautiful hardwood floors, a deck and patio area for lots of fun.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
2616 Janice Circle Northeast
2616 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1862 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath house in Grayson Valley! The living room has new flooring, the kitchen has updated appliances, and tons of

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6454 Telia Dr
6454 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Updated 3 bed 2 bath in Pinson! - Property Id: 299752 Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pinson is available today! This home has new hardwood flooring, fresh paint inside and out, and new back deck.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6511 Womack Road
6511 Womack Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1454 sqft
Pinson - JUST REDUCED AND MOVE-IN SPECIALl!!!! Your first month is HALF OFF, call today for more details DON'T MISS OUT as this is only good until June 15th!!! This completely remodeled home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Living Room, a Large

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1721 Maralyn Drive
1721 Maralyn Drive, Jefferson County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1721 Maralyn Drive - FOR RENT: 5 bedrooms/3 baths Appliances remaining: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher Fireplace 2 car attached garage Deck on back of house Close to Trussville CALL TODAY!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy
1305 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy Available 07/27/20 *Home For Rent in Grayson Valley!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2739 6th St NE
2739 6th Street Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1992 sqft
This GORGEOUS home is HUGE! This is a very spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home complete with a den and family room! The fabulous deck and yard are perfect for entertaining! Call today for an appointment, this one will go FAST!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
721 Country View Dr
721 Countryview Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
1700 sqft
Great 4 bed 2 bath home in NE Center Point area! This home is on a nice street, has a great yard with a back deck that's great for entertaining, and secured parking! Inside there is a spacious kitchen, separate laundry area, and storage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5820 CHERYL DR
5820 Cheryl Drive, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Now! 3 bdm 2 ba home nestled in it's own private natural setting. The beautiful great room features a cozy fireplace and a wall of stone with built in shelving and insert for displaying your treasured items.

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
2513 Wright Circle
2513 Wright Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1416 sqft
REduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***Available Now***Cute 3 BR, 1 BA brick ranch home on cul-de-sac in Grayson Valley. Move-in ready for new residents. You will enjoy the extra space with a large finished bonus in the basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clay, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clay renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

