Last updated June 13 2020

14 Apartments for rent in Brookwood, AL with balcony

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
11554 Crimson Ridge Road
11554 Crimson Ridge Rd, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1613 sqft
New construction home for rent in Brookwood, AL...Coming Soon...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
11605 Crimson Ridge Road
11605 Crimson Ridge Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
New home for Rent in Brookwood, AL...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Brookwood

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
18417 Arabian Drive
18417 Arabian Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$965
18417 Arabian Drive Available 06/22/20 Home Available For Rent in Vance!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - This cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is for rent in Vance, AL!! This home features a split floorplan, a fenced in

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
18440 Thoroughbred Drive
18440 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18440 Thoroughbred Drive Available 06/23/20 Home in Vance....Available to View Now!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to living room.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane
17692 Wallace Chapel Ln, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 06/19/20 Home in Vance, AL...

Last updated April 1
1 Unit Available
18494 Thoroughbred Drive
18494 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18494 Thoroughbred Drive Available 05/01/20 Home For Rent in Vance - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to
Results within 10 miles of Brookwood
Verified

Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
$649
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Verified

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home - Make sure you check out this nice home on a corner lot! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beautiful wooden deck overlooking this nice wooded lot! This home has new

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1200 16th Avenue E
1200 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
1200 16th Avenue E Available 08/10/20 Great house close to campus! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! This is in a great location, close to campus! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath that has nice hardwood floors. All electric.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
10 Beverly Heights
10 Beverly Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1895 sqft
Spacious 3BR 2 Bath with hardwood floors - Available NOW! Ready to move into! Well-maintained, large den, custom bookshelves, privacy fence with large backyard. Large covered patio for grilling and gatherings.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3942 Dearing Downs Drive
3942 Dearing Downs Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2078 sqft
3942 Dearing Downs Drive Available 07/08/20 Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! - Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! This great updated house has an open floor plan.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway #524
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway #524 Available 07/25/20 524 The Summit- 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment off of 15th Street - This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath apartment is located just past Super Target and Home Depot off 15th Street.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
316 26th Ave E
316 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1255 sqft
COMING SOON!! All newly renovated property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, and a covered porch !! Call us at 205-410-8785!!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brookwood, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brookwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

