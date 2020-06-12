/
3 bedroom apartments
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookwood, AL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11554 Crimson Ridge Road
11554 Crimson Ridge Rd, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1613 sqft
New construction home for rent in Brookwood, AL...Coming Soon...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11605 Crimson Ridge Road
11605 Crimson Ridge Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
New home for Rent in Brookwood, AL...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11347 Lexie Lane
11347 Lexie Ln, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
11347 Lexie Lane Available 07/25/20 Home in Brookwood, AL....Available to View 48 Hours Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the Stone Ridge Subdivision located in Brookwood, AL! This home has a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
15634 Peace Valley Road
15634 Peace Valley Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1603 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
11179 Stone Ridge Court
11179 Stone Ridge Ct, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1157 sqft
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th! Come take a look today! Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! Apply Today! Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour of our homes! If you'd like to apply for this home or get
Results within 5 miles of Brookwood
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18417 Arabian Drive
18417 Arabian Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$965
18417 Arabian Drive Available 06/22/20 Home Available For Rent in Vance!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - This cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is for rent in Vance, AL!! This home features a split floorplan, a fenced in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18440 Thoroughbred Drive
18440 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18440 Thoroughbred Drive Available 06/23/20 Home in Vance....Available to View Now!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane
17692 Wallace Chapel Ln, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 06/19/20 Home in Vance, AL...
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
14347 Ashborough Drive
14347 Ashborough Drive, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1629 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
10777 Plantation Drive
10777 Plantation Dr, Vance, AL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
18494 Thoroughbred Drive
18494 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18494 Thoroughbred Drive Available 05/01/20 Home For Rent in Vance - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to
Results within 10 miles of Brookwood
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Beverly Heights
17 Beverly Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly Remodeled 3/2 with open floor plan - New kitchen, bathroom and floors! Open floor plan! Youll want to see this house! (RLNE5834827)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home - Make sure you check out this nice home on a corner lot! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beautiful wooden deck overlooking this nice wooded lot! This home has new
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1522 17th Avenue East
1522 17th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Available Now! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Target! - Available Now! 3 Bedroom, 2Bath Home Near Target! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just minutes from Target in the Tuscaloosa County School District.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 16th Avenue E
1200 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
1200 16th Avenue E Available 08/10/20 Great house close to campus! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! This is in a great location, close to campus! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath that has nice hardwood floors. All electric.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$530
1100 sqft
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES! Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Beverly Heights
10 Beverly Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1895 sqft
Spacious 3BR 2 Bath with hardwood floors - Available NOW! Ready to move into! Well-maintained, large den, custom bookshelves, privacy fence with large backyard. Large covered patio for grilling and gatherings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3942 Dearing Downs Drive
3942 Dearing Downs Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3942 Dearing Downs Drive Available 07/08/20 Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! - Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! This great updated house has an open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3613 Mayfair Drive
3613 Mayfair Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1416 sqft
3613 Mayfair Drive Available 07/08/20 Available July 8th!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Carport! - Available July 8th! This great 3 Bed 2 Bath House has just had updates completed. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 23rd Avenue East
1602 23rd Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1578 sqft
1602 23rd Ave- 3 bed 2 bath located off of 15th Street - This home is located just past Target off of 15th Street. It is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with partially finished basement.The Kitchen has been remodeled within 5 years.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
316 26th Ave E
316 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1255 sqft
COMING SOON!! All newly renovated property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, and a covered porch !! Call us at 205-410-8785!!!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
306 25th Ave E
306 25th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$940
1326 sqft
COMING SOON!! Property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath , newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring through out!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
6110 Championship Drive
6110 Championship Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2029 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
4502 31st Avenue East
4502 31st Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1295 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
