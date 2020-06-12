/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pewaukee, WI
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated May 15 at 04:38pm
2 Units Available
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Pewaukee
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1025 sqft
SMOKE FREE COMMUNITY Capture the privacy and convenience you have been craving at The Meadows. The Meadows is beautifully located in suburban Waukesha and just minutes from the expressway, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.
Results within 5 miles of Pewaukee
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Glens of Waukesha
2010 South East Avenue, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1197 sqft
Apartments in Waukesha For RentWelcome to our apartments for rent at Glens of Waukesha! Come home to a community that redefines the meaning of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Willow Brook Court
17285 W River Birch Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1008 sqft
This modern, updated community offers spacious living areas. Large living rooms, dual sliding door closets in master bedrooms, and newer appliances. Private balcony or patio provided.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 5 at 04:11pm
4 Units Available
Brookfield Junction Apartments
2848 North Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
This modern community is home to large, spacious suites with various floor plan options. Lots of closet space, gourmet kitchens with new appliances, and a balcony or patio in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated April 27 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated February 14 at 03:21pm
7 Units Available
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1067 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
22 Units Available
The Corners of Brookfield
260 North Lord Street, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Modern apartments in an urban environment with 244 luxury apartment homes and variety of floor plans. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern LED lighting. Fitness center and yoga studio on premises.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8
201 West Park Avenue, Hartland, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash/Recycling Removal, Maintenance, Stove, Fridge, and Garbage Disposal (Coin-op Washer and Dryer in basement) Features: - Eat in kitchen with pantry - Garbage disposal - Full wall length bedroom closets -
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
323 Cottonwood Ave. Unit 2
323 Cottonwood Avenue, Hartland, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash/Recycling Removal, Maintenance, Stove, Fridge, and Garbage Disposal (Coin-op Washer and Dryer in basement) Features: - Eat in kitchen with pantry - Garbage disposal - Full wall length bedroom closets -
Results within 10 miles of Pewaukee
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
24 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
20 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$982
1092 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
23 Units Available
Parquelynn Village
4703 Vista Park Ct, Delafield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1088 sqft
Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WI
Shorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WILakemoor, IL