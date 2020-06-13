/
42 Apartments for rent in Pewaukee, WI📍
2 Units Available
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Pewaukee
29 Units Available
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$870
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1025 sqft
SMOKE FREE COMMUNITY Capture the privacy and convenience you have been craving at The Meadows. The Meadows is beautifully located in suburban Waukesha and just minutes from the expressway, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
13 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$920
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community! Live the way you want to live! You will find it easy to make Willow Creek Apartments your new home. We offer a quiet, peaceful suburban location in central Waukesha, just minutes from it all.
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1123 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 CAR GARAGE with Gourmet Kitchen Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukeshas east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodmans, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.
Results within 5 miles of Pewaukee
5 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
4 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,001
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
14 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
18 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$815
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
2 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
6 Units Available
Glens of Waukesha
2010 South East Avenue, Waukesha, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1197 sqft
Apartments in Waukesha For RentWelcome to our apartments for rent at Glens of Waukesha! Come home to a community that redefines the meaning of comfort and convenience.
16 Units Available
Willow Brook Court
17285 W River Birch Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$899
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1008 sqft
This modern, updated community offers spacious living areas. Large living rooms, dual sliding door closets in master bedrooms, and newer appliances. Private balcony or patio provided.
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
4 Units Available
Brookfield Junction Apartments
2848 North Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
This modern community is home to large, spacious suites with various floor plan options. Lots of closet space, gourmet kitchens with new appliances, and a balcony or patio in each unit. Lots of green space.
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,206
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.
7 Units Available
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1107 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1067 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
22 Units Available
The Corners of Brookfield
260 North Lord Street, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Modern apartments in an urban environment with 244 luxury apartment homes and variety of floor plans. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern LED lighting. Fitness center and yoga studio on premises.
1 Unit Available
357 SWITCH GRASS CT
357 Switch Grass Court, Hartland, WI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
4685 sqft
357 switch grass ct - Property Id: 285128 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285128 Property Id 285128 (RLNE5798634)
1 Unit Available
129 South Hine Ave.
129 South Hine Avenue, Waukesha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 4 bed plus den House located in the suburbs of Waukesha. The home is near historic downtown Waukesha that offers a variety of venues; near hospital, medical complex and just 10 minutes to I94.
1 Unit Available
201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8
201 West Park Avenue, Hartland, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash/Recycling Removal, Maintenance, Stove, Fridge, and Garbage Disposal (Coin-op Washer and Dryer in basement) Features: - Eat in kitchen with pantry - Garbage disposal - Full wall length bedroom closets -
Results within 10 miles of Pewaukee
15 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
48 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
13 Units Available
Carriage Way Apartments
1405 S Coachlight Dr, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
994 sqft
Carriage Way Apartments is nestled in the peaceful suburbs of New Berlin, Wisconsin, in a relaxing, serene park-like setting with all of the conveniences of city life. Locally owned and managed with pride by Bell Property Management, Inc.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Pewaukee, the median rent is $735 for a studio, $894 for a 1-bedroom, $1,108 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,396 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pewaukee, check out our monthly Pewaukee Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Pewaukee area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pewaukee from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha.
