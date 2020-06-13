/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Menomonee Falls, WI
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Granville Station
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
49 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Granville Station
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Results within 10 miles of Menomonee Falls
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
32 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
18 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$971
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1395 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
$
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
3929 W Galena St
3929 West Galena Street, Milwaukee, WI
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
6 Bed 2 Bath Upper and Lower Units - -Spacious 6 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house available -Upper and lower units -Pet friendly -$2000 monthly rent -Custom wide doors for wheelchair accessibility (great potential for assisted living) -Wheelchair ramp for
Similar Pages
Menomonee Falls 1 BedroomsMenomonee Falls 2 BedroomsMenomonee Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMenomonee Falls Accessible ApartmentsMenomonee Falls Apartments with Balcony
Menomonee Falls Apartments with GarageMenomonee Falls Apartments with GymMenomonee Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMenomonee Falls Apartments with ParkingMenomonee Falls Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WI
Gurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WI