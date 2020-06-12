/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:09 PM
33 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Menomonee Falls, WI
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1025 sqft
SMOKE FREE COMMUNITY Capture the privacy and convenience you have been craving at The Meadows. The Meadows is beautifully located in suburban Waukesha and just minutes from the expressway, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
50 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northridge Lakes
16 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$973
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Calumet Farms
11 Units Available
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 5 at 04:13pm
17 Units Available
Willow Brook Court
17285 W River Birch Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1008 sqft
This modern, updated community offers spacious living areas. Large living rooms, dual sliding door closets in master bedrooms, and newer appliances. Private balcony or patio provided.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 5 at 04:11pm
4 Units Available
Brookfield Junction Apartments
2848 North Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
This modern community is home to large, spacious suites with various floor plan options. Lots of closet space, gourmet kitchens with new appliances, and a balcony or patio in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Granville Station
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated February 19 at 07:41pm
4 Units Available
Underwood Station
1060 N 115th St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1174 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments are conveniently located close to Mayfair Shopping Center and The Medical College. Units feature large closets, private balcony and A/C. Fitness center, covered parking and business center.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated May 15 at 04:38pm
2 Units Available
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
22 Units Available
The Corners of Brookfield
260 North Lord Street, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Modern apartments in an urban environment with 244 luxury apartment homes and variety of floor plans. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern LED lighting. Fitness center and yoga studio on premises.
Results within 10 miles of Menomonee Falls
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Wyrick Park
5 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
17 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Six Points
5 Units Available
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1229 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$970
1002 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Similar Pages
Menomonee Falls 1 BedroomsMenomonee Falls 2 BedroomsMenomonee Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMenomonee Falls Accessible ApartmentsMenomonee Falls Apartments with Balcony
Menomonee Falls Apartments with GarageMenomonee Falls Apartments with GymMenomonee Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMenomonee Falls Apartments with ParkingMenomonee Falls Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WI
Gurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WI