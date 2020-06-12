/
2 bedroom apartments
109 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayside, WI
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Bayside
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of Bayside
Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
Wyrick Park
6 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$970
1002 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1364 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
820, 826, 835 E Henry Clay
820 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to the Henry Clay Court Apartments located at 820-834 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
7 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.
Results within 10 miles of Bayside
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Granville Station
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brewer's Hill
10 Units Available
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Kilbourn Town
32 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1078 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1273 sqft
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1335 sqft
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Historic Third Ward
28 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
