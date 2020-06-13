Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Woodland, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Jefferson Place
1473 North Goerig Street, Woodland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Place in Woodland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Woodland
Last updated May 15 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Franklin Manor
86 Shore Drive, St. Helens, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Charming apartments with individual climate control and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy a pool and playground. Covered parking available. Easy access to Highway 30, where you'll find shops, restaurants, entertainment and more.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,495 per month, $1,695 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1671 Weth Street Unit #1, St. Helens, OR. 97051
1671 Wyeth St, St. Helens, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
Don't miss out - Beautiful Apartments in St. Helens! Completely remodeled inside & out - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1000+Sqft. New kitchen with slider to back patio. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Lawn care included in rent. Pet Friendly with monthly pet rent.
Results within 10 miles of Woodland
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 N 41st Pl
138 North 41st Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1771 sqft
Like NEW Luxury 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. - This is a perfectly located townhome in a newer Ridgefield community. One roundabout off I5 and in walking distance to the brand new mega shopping center complex.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
58968 Greenbrier Loop
58968 Greenbrier Loop, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Large master bedroom and bath, laundry room, gas fireplace, central heat, and two car garage. Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities (Water/Sewer, Electric, Gas, Garbage).

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
35315 Oakwood Drive
35315 Oakwood Drive, St. Helens, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2203 sqft
Fantastic St. Helens Neighborhood! Large 5 bedroom. 3.5 bath, 2200+ SQFT and 2 car garage. Two master suites with walk-in closets. Dinning room with hardwood & large kitchen. Fenced back yard with slider from dining to deck.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2734 South Redtail Loop
2734 S Red Tail Loop, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2336 sqft
Beautiful Newer Ridgefield Home - Must see this stunning newer home with terrific layout and location. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Woodland, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Woodland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

