2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM
166 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minnehaha, WA
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Results within 1 mile of Minnehaha
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
830 sqft
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
990 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
9 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
11 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1144 sqft
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
5 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1041 sqft
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Harney Heights
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
Last updated March 25 at 05:32 PM
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
7 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1025 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
1 Unit Available
Rose Village
St. Johns Park
2610 R Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Welcome to your wonderful new home located near downtown in Vancouver, WA. Enjoy the fresh air from your lovely patio or balcony and the pleasure of being moments from shopping, restaurants, parks and much.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Harney Heights
2003 Todd Road
2003 Todd Road, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
835 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments is an 83 unit community located steps away from public transit, a short distance to major highways and minutes from Clark College.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
3510 NE 44th Street
3510 Northeast 44th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
877 sqft
Nicely Maintained Single Level Home w/ Basement for Rent - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available or rent in mid July 2020. This nicely maintained home offers 877 sq.ft. of main floor living space, a 747 sq.ft.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Fourth Plain Village
2906 E 27th Street
2906 East 27th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
720 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Real Wood Floors, Fenced Yard and Mature Landscape - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Fourth Plain Village
2915 East 33rd Street
2915 East 33rd Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
This close in plex was built in 1971 and features 780 square feet of living space. Small fenced in area, corner lot. Recent upgrades. 75.00 dollars per month additional for water, sewer and garbage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Bagley Downs
5900 NE 35 CIRCLE
5900 Northeast 35th Circle, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
874 sqft
2 BEDROOM HIDEAWAY W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ONE LEVEL! PET OK.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Fourth Plain Village
3100 East 29th Street
3100 East 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
780 sqft
This cute ans cozy remodeled unit features new cabinets, new appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, energy efficient lighting and newer windows. Close to shopping, dining and close to bus line. Just a short distance from SR 500.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bagley Downs
4001 Plomondon St
4001 Plomondon Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
882 sqft
Cute one level townhome style condo - PRIOR TO SCHEDULING ANY SHOWING APPOINTMENTS, PLEASE REVIEW OUR RENTAL CRITERIA INFORMATION FOUND UNDER THE TENANT TAB OF OUR WEBSITE. ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.
Results within 5 miles of Minnehaha
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
4 Units Available
Esther Short
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
