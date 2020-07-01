/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Felida, WA
Felida - Starcrest
12709 NW 25th Avenue
12709 Northwest 25th Avenue, Felida, WA
12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive.
Results within 1 mile of Felida
Starcrest
610 NW 114th Street
610 Northwest 114th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
Charming Ranch with Finished basement! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath daylight ranch home with hardwood floors in the living room, coved ceilings and built-ins in adjacent dining room.
Felida - Starcrest
1420 NW 113th Street
1420 Northwest 113th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
1420 NW 113th Street Available 07/09/20 Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances.
708 NW 138th St.
708 NW 138th St, Salmon Creek, WA
708 NW 138th St. Available 08/13/20 Like New 4 Bedroom Home in Desirable Salmon Creek Gated Neighborhood! - Set in the desirable Salmon Creek Neighborhood, the Landing at Salmon Creek features a gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Felida
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
Carter Park
115 West 32nd St
115 West 32nd Street, Vancouver, WA
115 West 32nd St Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown Vancouver Home - Beautiful vintage 1915 bungalow located just minutes from Downtown Vancouver and Esther Short park. Lot of space with 4 bedrooms and a full finished basement.
Pleasant Valley
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2495.
17022 NE 18th Avenue
17022 NE 18th Ave, Clark County, WA
4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield with 1 Bed on Main - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Ridgefield, WA This home rests in a beautiful rural setting in a new subdivision that is not on Google maps.
3912 S. Kennedy Drive
3912 S Kennedy Dr, Ridgefield, WA
3912 S. Kennedy Drive Available 08/14/20 Fabulous 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home in Ridgefield. Easy access to I-5 North or South. This home is in a wonderful community.
Northwest Vancouver
6510 NW Bernie Drive
6510 Northwest Bernie Drive, Vancouver, WA
6510 NW Bernie Drive Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom Home in desirable Lincoln neighborhood - Beautiful updated 4-bedroom split-level in the Northwest / Upper Lincoln area NEWER interior & exterior paint NEWER carpet & laminate flooring NEWER counters
Northeast Hazel Dell
1525 NE 87th Way
1525 Northeast 87th Way, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1742 sqft
Move in Special!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Hazel Dell - Move in Special: Move in by June 30th to receive $450 off of your first month rent!! Townhome in Hazel Dell, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. All bedrooms on upper level.
112 NW 147th St.
112 Northwest 147th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1513 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in desirable Salmon Creek area! - 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Corner lot. Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace with a built-in entertainment center.
Pleasant Valley
10708 NE 25th Place
10708 Northeast 25th Place, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
10708 NE 25th Place Available 05/11/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Hazel Dell! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan.
Northeast Hazel Dell
3009 NE 95th St
3009 Northeast 95th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1668 sqft
3009 NE 95th St Available 04/10/20 REFRESHED Single Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fully Fenced Backyard - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath is ideal for those that need single story living.
Results within 10 miles of Felida
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Kevanna Park
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Portsmouth
Harrison Square Apartments
8937 N Westanna Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Harrison Square is a community of one story duplex style apartment homes, some featuring wood burning fireplaces. It is located in the Portsmouth/St.
Esther Short
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
