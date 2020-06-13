/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Barberton, WA
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2495.
Results within 1 mile of Barberton
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3812 NE 93rd Street
3812 Northeast 93rd Street, Hazel Dell, WA
3812 NE 93rd Street Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2.5 bath Hazel Dell / Fairfield Park Neighborhood - Don't miss out on this 4 bed 2.5 bath home with easy access to I-5 and I-205.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
3211 NE 105th Circle
3211 Northeast 105th Circle, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
2750 sqft
3211 NE 105th Circle Available 07/20/20 Hazel Dell 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage, Main Floor Office/Den, Bonus Room - Beautiful well-maintained home located in a Hazel Dell neighborhood off NE 99th Street. Easy freeway access.
Results within 5 miles of Barberton
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kevanna Park
33 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Image
10 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
14 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kevanna Park
2 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Walnut Grove
6 Units Available
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1150 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harney Heights
9 Units Available
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1235 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bagley Downs
4 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
$
Ogden
5 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
$
Northeast Hazel Dell
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 NW 7th Street
2710 Northwest 7th Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1341 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Battle Ground! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room, dining and spacious kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. GFA heat.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9706 NE 76th Way
9706 Northeast 76th Way, Five Corners, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1343 sqft
9706 NE 76th Way Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 3bd/2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3610 NE 81st Circle
3610 Northeast 81st Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
SKYVIEW HIGH - Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 bath plus large bonus room - Town home with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
1807 NE 89th Circle
1807 Northeast 89th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Two-Story Home on Quiet Street - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Living room with gas fireplace opens to dining area and kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave provided. Laundry with washer/dryer hookups. Electric wall heat.
Similar Pages
Barberton Apartments with GarageBarberton Apartments with GymBarberton Apartments with ParkingBarberton Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORWoodland, WARidgefield, WA