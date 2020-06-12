/
2 bedroom apartments
151 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Little Elm, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1229 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1227 sqft
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Little Elm
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
29 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1098 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Results within 5 miles of Little Elm
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
198 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1150 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
52 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1191 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1248 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
22 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1272 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1143 sqft
Tudor-style homes with ceiling fans and granite counters. Recently renovated. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near Stonebriar Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
61 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1206 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
23 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Nicely designed homes with recent appliance upgrades and faux wood flooring. Tenants get access to a clubhouse and pool. Visit the nearby National Videogame Museum during free time. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
30 Units Available
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1161 sqft
Welcome to The Maxwell, a brilliant new vision for luxury apartment living in Frisco, TX.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
36 Units Available
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the Dallas North Tollway and Main Street. Easy access to downtown. Large apartments with plush carpeting, new appliances and huge closets. Lounge, internet cafe and business center for all tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
28 Units Available
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1180 sqft
Welcome to Satori Frisco Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Frisco, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
28 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1231 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
227 Units Available
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1205 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Newman Village, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
201 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
8 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
41 Units Available
Kilby
8455 Grace Street, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1248 sqft
Welcome to Kilby, where warm and welcoming spaces bring a level of refinement reflective of the rich history of industry ever-present throughout our Frisco location.
